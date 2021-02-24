Hunter x Hunter anime leaves Netflix in March

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most important programs of the anime, and fans continue to find the show year after year. Of course, a lot of eyes are drawn to the show through streaming, and Netflix it has become a go-to place to catch the shonen.

But according to a new report, it appears that much of the anime is about to leave Netflix. Recently, the streaming site posted a new list of titles that will leave your service in March 2021.

The full recap can be viewed on its official site, but anime fans were quick to point out a very special loss. After all, Hunter x Hunter is “removing its first three seasons” from Netflix, March 7th.

For those unfamiliar with the season breakdown on Netflix, the show has four seasons listed on the site. Season four begins the Greed Island arc, so all of the above will be taken from Netflix shortly.

So if you wanted to watch the show, well, you better start now. You have more than 50 episodes to enjoy, but Netflix will help you in the marathon. The Truth News will share any Hunter x Hunter updates with you in the future.

Where to watch the Hunter x Hunter anime?

According to a separate report, HBO Max you will get some Hunter x Hunter in the middle of this change. The streaming service has updated its list of offers for March 2021, and the anime made the cut. The service will not have three seasons, but hey, something is better than nothing. In the meantime, enjoy the series’ last moments on Netflix.

Recently, Hunter x Hunter was trending on social media by posts by voice actors. All the fans were expecting a new anime season or another animated project. However, it was a special event where the show announced a collaboration with an escape game.

