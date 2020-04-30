Hunter x Hunter: an illustration imagines Chrollo Lucilfer in reality

Share it:

Despite the constant pauses of Yoshihiro Togashi, creator of Hunter x Hunter, fans still continue to support the author with ingenious manifestations of creativity. One of them, however, tries to portray one of the most cryptic and fascinating characters in the whole work.

Togashi sensei, who recently turned 54, is appreciated all over the world for the splendid narrative ability that has enriched Hunter x Hunter of a story and a breathtaking imagination. The work, in fact, enjoys some of the characters with extraordinary characterization, allowing the viewer to empathize even with the antagonists and to know the reasons behind their decisions.

Among these particular characters it stands out Chrollo Lucilfer, leader of the Phantom Brigade, whose real intentions still seem wrapped in a veil of mystery. Just to the villain in question, a certain loisban, has dedicated a beautiful illustration in which he tries to imagine him with a face more adherent to reality. The result in question, which we proposed to you at the bottom of the news, portrays Chrollo as if it were subjected to a photograph, with truly extraordinary attention to detail on the face.

And you, however, what do you think of this fan-art, do you like it? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. But speaking of the manga, are you curious about news about Hunter x Hunter serialization?