Hunter x Hunter: a terrifying Hisoka comes to life in quuebd’s female cosplay

Following the adventures of young Gon and his companions in the series Hunter x Hunter , we have often met some quite powerful antagonists, and if not all of them were characterized to perfection, we can certainly find one who has been able to win over fans of Togashi’s work, and also has a very interesting background, Hisoka.

Presented during the Hunter exam story arc, Hisoka immediately proved to be a skilled fighter, sadistic, cruel and calculating. As the main plot progressed, Togashi decided to make this character even more complex and profound, making him play the role of main opponent for Gon in the Heavenly Arena, and later inserting him into the Phantom Brigade during the York Shin City arc.

In chapter 47 of the manga, it is Hisoka himself who shows, for the first time explicitly, the use and power of Nen. To pay homage to this particular character, despite the fact that Hunter x Hunter has now been on hiatus for more than 79 weeks, the cosplayer and fan of the @quuebd series wanted to play the role of the clown, sharing the photos you find at the bottom of the news on social media.

The result is faithful to say the least, the enthusiast has in fact managed to recreate to perfection Hisoka’s menacing, amused expression, and brought us back to the origins of the series with the first clown costume. Recall that a spectacular statue of Gon vs Hisoka has been made, and we leave you to another spectacular Chrollo Lucifer cosplay.