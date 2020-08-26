Hunter x Hunter: a parody video summarizes the story of Gon and his companions

Share it:

First published on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998, Hunter x Hunter is a series capable of engaging readers, thrilling them thanks to the nuances that characterize each important character, and bring them into the dangerous world of the Hunter, and a fan wanted to summarize all this with a nice video.

The Gon Freecss dream to become a Hunter and to find his father Ging is still able to conquer the new generations of readers, the continuous breaks, the wait for the manga’s ending, and the negative record of 79 weeks without publication of the new chapters, risk remove many from the universe created by Yoshiro Togashi.

With the goal of summarize the narrative core of Hunter x Hunter in a very nice way and extremely fast, the user @blackexcellencebaby shared the video at the bottom of the news on Reddit. The fan took on the role of Gon and other main characters, showing how the protagonist’s goal influenced the actions of his companions.

Starting in search of his father, Gon found himself having to face various situations, more or less complicated, where he was often accompanied by Killua. Leorio has decided to pursue her dreams after seeing Gon’s determination, while Kurapika’s tragic story is summed up with the last of the Kurutas trying to kill spiders, referencing the Ghost Brigade who exterminated his clan.

Recently Chrollo Lucifer came to life with a faithful cosplay, and we remember that according to Togashi Hunter x Hunter himself could have finished several chapters ago, after the arc of the elections of the Hunter president.