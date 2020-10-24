Hunter x Hunter: a fan animates the clash between Hisoka and Quoll, the video goes viral

Among the most famous manga but which cause the most irritation in readers there is Hunter x Hunter. Unfortunately, mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi has long been struggling with precarious physical conditions that do not allow him to be constant in his work. His work is loved by the public, even if Hunter x Hunter broke its negative record.

During this very long hiatus, a Hunter x Hunter fan decided to devote himself to a small personal project that takes up one of the last battles shown in the manga. We are talking about the confrontation between Hisoka and Quoll Lucifer, anticipated for some time but that only in the middle of the recent narrative arc managed to show itself.

Despite having been drawn several years ago now, the battle between Hisoka and Quoll is one of the most important events of Hunter x Hunter happened recently. Fan Anis made a short black and white video showing the main features of the duel, which also involved the audience. Hisoka gets rid of some bombs created by Quoll while the Spider’s boss then delivers his blow to the user of the eraser.

The video went viral in a few days, getting lots of likes and retweets. Do you know how many chapters Hunter x Hunter would have without pauses?