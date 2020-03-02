Hunter Schafer is angry with Jules

Share it:

If you're still sad about the way the first season of 'Euphoria' ended, you're not the only ones, and even Hunter Schafer thinks the ending was anything but happy. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the protagonist of 'Euphoria' revealed that She was quite angry at her character, Jules, for leaving Rue at the train station at the end.

"I was really mad at Jules for that.", Hunter admitted. "You don't leave your friend / lover alone at a train station at 1 in the morning."





But Hunter also thinks that Jules deserves some broad hand from the audience; after all, she is nothing more than a teenager who has yet to solve many things, just like the rest of the characters in the popular HBO series. "I also tell you that she is only 17 years old and has gone through many crazy shits, needs to get out. I know where it all comes from. She felt really trapped and Nate (Jacob Elordi) has been manipulating and literally forcing her to commit crimes. And then Rue pressed her, it was all too much. "

HBO

The actress also has one thing clear, and although Jules and Rue care deeply about each other, Rue's well-being and safety cannot be Jules's responsibility. "She can't save Rue. She can't be her savior." Now we have to wait a little to see if Rue and Jules will rekindle their relationship or each one will forge their own trip independently, which we will see in the premiere of the second season of 'Euphoria', which apparently begins to roll in less than two weeks.