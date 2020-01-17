Hunt Showdown: Crytek FPS PS4 release date announced

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Crytek developers announce the official launch date of Hunt Showdown on PlayStation 4 and celebrate the new partnership with Koch Media for the global distribution of the digital versions for PS4 and Xbox One of this ambitious multiplayer shooter.

Also according to the new agreement signed with Koch Media, the German company that gave rise to the series of Far Cry and Crysis (as well as the CryEngine graphics engine) promises to continue the development of Hunt Showdown and improve the game experience by adding new features and new content.

Some of these additions will become part of the Crytek FPS gaming offer on PC and console before the launch of the PS4 version of Hunt Showdown, scheduled for February 18. Through update 1.2 we will in fact witness the introduction of new legendary hunters, a system of optimized matchmaking that allows the creation of random teams, of a advanced tutorial, unpublished equipment and equipment items even more original.

In the lineup of news that will affect the digital universe of the title, the addition of the cross-play functionality between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, of a singleplayer PvE mode, seasonal events, further customizations in the appearance of one's alter ego and one new map.