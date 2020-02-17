Hunt Showdown, Bayonetta and Vanquish among the Twitch broadcasts of the week

Also this week we will entertain you on Twitch with a series of broadcasts dedicated to the hottest games of the moment, from Destiny 2 to Call of Duty Modern Warfare, passing through Granblue Fantasy Versus, Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary and Escape From Tarkov.
Below is the complete calendar (subject to unexpected changes, all updates on the Twitch Everyeye.it profile) for the week from 10 to 16 February 2020.
Monday 17th February
- 5:00 pm – Bioshock Infinite DLC Episode 2
- 9.30 pm – Call of Duty Modern Warfare feat Kikachan87
Tuesday 18th February
- 16:00 – Q&A: Questions and Answers
- 5.00 pm – Granblue Fantasy Versus feat. SchiacciSempre
- 9.00 pm – Destiny 2 feat. Gaming day
Wednesday 19th February
- 10:00 am – Breakfast with Everyeye
- 3pm – Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle
- 17:00 – Q&A with Cydonia
- 9.00 pm – Hunt Showdown
Thursday 20 February
- 5.00 pm – Hunt Showdown
- 20:00 – 7 days
- 9:00 pm – Escape from Tarkov feat Gaming Day
Friday 21 February
- 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- 5.00 pm – Street Fighter V Champion Edition feat. SchiacciSempre
- 9.00 pm – Cyberpunk Fever: Shadowrun Returns feat. Be_Frankie
Saturday 22 February
Sunday 23 February
- 5.00 pm – Wolcen Lords of Mayhem
We remind you that, in case you do not have the opportunity to attend one or more live on the Twitch Everyeye.it channel, you can always retrieve the replies that will be uploaded on time to the YouTube Everyeye On Demand channel. Everyeye.it Q&A and Talk Shows are now also available as Podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts!
