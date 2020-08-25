Hunt for the serial killer: the best movies in which the killer is sought

Share it:

There is an ancestral thrill running through our backs when we watch a movie about a serial killer. Because cinema manages to mediate the morbid component that envelops us, that desire to know who, where, how and above all why. Through the screen we approach and distance ourselves from a tragically true world, but filtered, reshuffled to be able to deliver it to us in all its excruciating brutality. Whether explicit or allusive, movies with the hunt for the killer enhance the seventh art, often using the “pretext” of crime to talk about something else. A society cut by evil, ready to overdose. But it is always so attractive, between good and incapable detectives, leads to follow, clues, evidence and Luciferian killers who play with life as if it were a ball of felted wool.

In short, watching the great cinema of killers and detectives never tires, so it’s time to make the definitive list on the best movies with the hunt for the killer. Serial or not, it doesn’t matter, you have to find the culprit, even from our sofa.

M – The Düsseldorf Monster – Fritz Lang (1931)

Forefather of the genre, the absolute masterpiece to which one must always look for films of this type. Fritz Lang reworks cases of German news in an attack on Nazi Germany, through the murders of the Monster played by an extraordinary Peter Lorre.

M it is so precise in its crudeness that it does not need to show the murders of little girls, using balloons and nursery rhymes to throw us into the terrifying realm of human depravity. And when you have to catch the serial killer, well, who will be the real monsters?

Inspector Callaghan: The Scorpio case is yours! – Don Siegel (1971)

Clint Eastwood’s Dirty Harry, “The carrion” who made everyone fall in love, becoming iconic. Freely inspired by the famous killer of the Zodiac, Don Siegel’s masterpiece makes its own hunting the serial killer his reason for living, ready to channel into Inspector Callaghan’s sulky gaze.

Because if a madman starts killing random people, sending clever messages to the police, then it takes a much worse bastard to bring him to justice.

Frenzy – Alfred Hitchcock (1972)

Could the thrill master be missing? No, especially if he tells a London serial killer who strangles women with a tie, acting undisturbed and … revealing himself to the viewer from the start.

Why in Frenzy the hunt is double: both the killer that the alleged culprit, determined to exonerate himself despite all the evidence, point towards him. And with Hitchcock having a great time, as always.

Pyramid of Fear – Barry Levinson (1985)

We could not do without the detective par excellence, however, in his splendid youthful guise. Teenage Sherlock Holmes must catch a killer here… strange, which seems to make its victims commit suicide. But with the trusty Watson and a decidedly mature young adult component, anything is possible. Also collide with one of the best Moriarty.

Manhunter – Fragments of a Murder – Michael Mann (1986)

If you give in your hand Hannibal Lecter to Michael Mann can only come out as a masterpiece as Manhunter.

True, feral manhunt, one to be torn apart minute by minute. Brian Cox playing Lecter (or Lektor in this case), ready to “help” Detective Will Graham to catch Francis Dolarhyde, a psychopathic tooth fairy who exterminates families on full moon nights.

The Silence of the Lambs – Jonathan Demme (1991)

Here it is, the Hannibal has become part of world iconography. A film that follows Mann, but tearing himself apart his personal space and immediately becoming a cult and a masterpiece.

Jodie Foster’s Clarice Sterling and Anthony Hopkins’ Hannibal are now cinema history, as is their feverish hunt for Buffalo Bill, psychopathic serial killer with the peculiar passion of skinning his victims. Who knows if the lambs have really stopped screaming.

Seven – David Fincher (1995)

Maybe what it has become the emblem of serial killer hunting movies.

Seven it has everything you could ask for: two brilliant but different detectives, a psychopathic killer with a crazy ethics, pouring rain, horrible and “poetic” deaths, a sensationally destabilizing ending. And Brad Pitt’s screams still ringing in our ears.

Memoirs of a Murderer – Bong Joon-ho (2003)

It is difficult to briefly enclose a masterpiece like Memoirs of a murderer. Because Bong Joon-ho uses the serial killer hunt to talk about Korea, of his people and in a broad sense of all of us.

Sexual killings in the rain in a rural village where two detectives will have to revolutionize to get to the truth. The one about them, though.

Zodiac – David Fincher (2007)

David Fincher was needed to describe in detail one of the greatest unsolved cases in American history.

Zodiac is the meticulous tale of the hunt for the Zodiac killer, a desperate, slow and unnerving search that has never been able to bear fruit. A product so cinematic and so real, where there are no winners, there is only the dirt of the world.

Millennium – Men Who Hate Women – David Fincher (2011)

Fincher again, it couldn’t be otherwise. The re-reading of Stieg Larsson’s book burns in the dark, rich in its aesthetics. Torture from Leviticus, murders in the past, a painstaking search for a killer always in the shadows, capable of covering everything with its blanket.

Millennium it really keeps you chained, ready to make you jump any moment.

Prisoners – Denis Villeneuve (2013)

Children who disappear in the American suburbs. A father and a detective ready for everyone to find them. Labyrinthine secrets that pierce the underground of the city.

With Prisoners Denis Villeneuve makes the hunt for the killer feral, a primary need for answers, full of unspeakable violence. Each piece leads to the next room, where everything seems to be getting darker, like a hole with no light.

The minimal island – Alberto Rodriguez (2014)

A True Detective Spanish. La isla minima is a jewel set in 1980 Spain, between Francoist regurgitations and upcoming democracy.

And in the heavy and colorful marshes of the Guadalquivir two girls disappear, forcing a couple of detectives (obviously very different) to go from Madrid to the suburbs, to get their hands in the murky of their country. A merciless and brutal killer hunt, while everything seems to sink into the mud.