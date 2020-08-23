Hundreds of animation styles in one video thanks to the extraordinary work of Animax

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Each anime has its own style which also reflects the trends of the period. Originally, the anime was inspired by the works of Osamu Tezuka, with a very cartoonish style which in turn was inspired by that of Disney. Over time, more and more authors have changed the cards on the table by putting their own and creating a branching of different styles.

For this reason it is sometimes nice to observe characters belonging to a certain style drawn by completely different authors. Spongebob anime version is an example of this, but there is a fan who wanted to go further to show fans what it really means to draw with even contrasting drawing styles.

The Japanese channel Animax, focused on anime, a few years ago inserted a commercial among its programs that was made up of hundreds of scenes, each drawn with a completely different style. A fan managed to get his hands on it by proposing it on Youtube. As we can see above, the scene starts with a contemporary style, but after a few seconds everything changes and very quickly.

The characters involved in this bizarre story change at the speed of light, referring to styles from the 80s, 90s but also 30s and 40s with black and white scenes. Thus we see the boys drawn in the shojo style, or in stile Sailor Moon, passing through that of Ken the Warrior and what was typical of the mecha of a few decades ago.

Many of these anime will be available on Youtube in the future thanks to Animelog.