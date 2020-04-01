Humble offers about 40 games for less than 30 euros in the Conquer COVID-19 Bundle

Share it:

If you do not think you have enough video games to last as long as the quarantine can last for the pandemic of COVID-19 you may want to go safe and add about 40 more games to your collection with the new Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle from the Humble Store that offers titles like Darksiders II, Hollow Knight, Farenheit, Sniper Elite III and many more for less than 30 euros.

Thanks to PC Gamer we have listed all the games that make up this package that in addition to 44 titles for Steam also includes a good handful of books and comics to finish off the game. All for 28 euros at this link.

Into the Breach

Undertale

Hollow knight

Wizard of Legend

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

The Witness

Superhot

Tilt Brush

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Killing Floor 2

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered

Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Sniper Elite 3

This is the Police

Jackbox Party Pack 2

Stick Fight: The Game

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Party hard

Worms Revolution

Europa Universalis IV

Tropic 4

GNOG

Broken Age

Brütal Legend

Psychonauts

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2

Pikuniku

World of goo

Super Hexagon

VVVVVV

Hacknet

A Mortician's Tale

A Good Snowman is Hard to Build

Magicka

Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville

Agents of Mayhem

Ducati – 90th Anniversary

Speed ​​brawl

Hiveswap: Act 1

Alien Spidy

Stealth 2: A Game of Clones

Lostwinds

Zombotron

All of the benefits of the campaasapland will go to the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and among the contributors there are contributions of up to $ 10,000. There are already more than a million euros raised.