Humble offers about 40 games for less than 30 euros in the Conquer COVID-19 Bundle

If you do not think you have enough video games to last as long as the quarantine can last for the pandemic of COVID-19 you may want to go safe and add about 40 more games to your collection with the new Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle from the Humble Store that offers titles like Darksiders II, Hollow Knight, Farenheit, Sniper Elite III and many more for less than 30 euros.
Thanks to PC Gamer we have listed all the games that make up this package that in addition to 44 titles for Steam also includes a good handful of books and comics to finish off the game. All for 28 euros at this link.
- Into the Breach
- Undertale
- Hollow knight
- Wizard of Legend
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- The Witness
- Superhot
- Tilt Brush
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Killing Floor 2
- Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Sniper Elite 3
- This is the Police
- Jackbox Party Pack 2
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Party hard
- Worms Revolution
- Europa Universalis IV
- Tropic 4
- GNOG
- Broken Age
- Brütal Legend
- Psychonauts
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
- Pikuniku
- World of goo
- Super Hexagon
- VVVVVV
- Hacknet
- A Mortician's Tale
- A Good Snowman is Hard to Build
- Magicka
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
- Agents of Mayhem
- Ducati – 90th Anniversary
- Speed brawl
- Hiveswap: Act 1
- Alien Spidy
- Stealth 2: A Game of Clones
- Lostwinds
- Zombotron
All of the benefits of the campaasapland will go to the fight against the spread of COVID-19 and among the contributors there are contributions of up to $ 10,000. There are already more than a million euros raised.
Add Comment