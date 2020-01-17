Humble Bundle presents a new pack in support of Australia

Video game companies have turned to Australia. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Destiny 2 have been some of the titles that have introduced products to raise money and alleviate the situation in the country. It is not easy, since the fire of the fires has devoured animals and nature without any contemplation. With the idea of helpingHumble Bundle has presented a pack of games of the most varied.
For a price of 25 dollars (about 22 euros to change), you can get a library of games valued at more than 350 euros. 100% of the proceeds It will be intended “to help wildlife and animals affected by the fires of Australia,” they say on the website. These are the titles that you can find if you decide to purchase the pack:
All games included
- Hollow knight
- Void Bastards
- Armello
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Duck game
- Hand of FATE
- Paradigm
- Crawl
- The Adventure Palls
- Regular Human Basketball
- Satellite Reign Uplink
- Hacknet
- Mr. Shifty
- Primal Carnage: Instintion
- Assault Android: Cactus
- The haunted island
- FRAMED Collection
- Think of the Children
- Feather
- Tower of Guns
- Rising Dusk
- Death squared
- Paperbark
- Quest of DUngeons
- The Stillness of the Wind
- The Gardens Between
- Paper Fire Rookie
- Masquerade: The Boubles of Doom
- Machinarium
This campaign will be available. until next Thursday, January 23. On the other hand, if you wish to purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare cosmetics you will have until 31 of this. On the other hand, as we have already mentioned, Bungie has also prepared a product in support of Australia. It is a special shirt that can be purchased from the official store of the company. Even when? Until February 18. The magnitude of the disaster caused by the fires has had a profound impact on the fauna and flora of the territory, so that financial assistance will be very necessary to start the recovery process.
