Humble Bundle presents a new pack in support of Australia

Video game companies have turned to Australia. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Destiny 2 have been some of the titles that have introduced products to raise money and alleviate the situation in the country. It is not easy, since the fire of the fires has devoured animals and nature without any contemplation. With the idea of ​​helpingHumble Bundle has presented a pack of games of the most varied.

For a price of 25 dollars (about 22 euros to change), you can get a library of games valued at more than 350 euros. 100% of the proceeds It will be intended “to help wildlife and animals affected by the fires of Australia,” they say on the website. These are the titles that you can find if you decide to purchase the pack:

All games included

Hollow knight

Void Bastards

Armello

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Duck game

Hand of FATE

Paradigm

Crawl

The Adventure Palls

Regular Human Basketball

Satellite Reign Uplink

Hacknet

Mr. Shifty

Primal Carnage: Instintion

Assault Android: Cactus

The haunted island

FRAMED Collection

Think of the Children

Feather

Tower of Guns

Rising Dusk

Death squared

Paperbark

Quest of DUngeons

The Stillness of the Wind

The Gardens Between

Paper Fire Rookie

Masquerade: The Boubles of Doom

Machinarium

This campaign will be available. until next Thursday, January 23. On the other hand, if you wish to purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare cosmetics you will have until 31 of this. On the other hand, as we have already mentioned, Bungie has also prepared a product in support of Australia. It is a special shirt that can be purchased from the official store of the company. Even when? Until February 18. The magnitude of the disaster caused by the fires has had a profound impact on the fauna and flora of the territory, so that financial assistance will be very necessary to start the recovery process.

Source | Humble Bundle