Humble: 50 games for less than 30 euros with the Fight for Racial Justice bundle

Humble's digital store managers actively support the cause of the Black Lives Matter movement by launching a fundraiser to engage video game enthusiasts with a rich bundle of titles on offer.
Fight for Racial Justice Bundle is a special package launched by Humble which, with one minimum donation of 28 euros, lets get something like 50 games, in addition to 25 books and many comics. The video game productions on offer range from indie to triple A games, with titles ranging from Football Manager 2020 to BioShock Remastered, from Hyper Light Drifter to Kerbal Space Program.
The total value of the video games included in the bundle exceeds 1,100 euros: all the money earned from the sale of this special package will be donated to charity. At the time of writing, more than 44,000 digital bundles have been sold, for a total of over 1.3 million euros raised.
Here you are complete list of games featured in the Humble Store Fight for Racial Justice Bundle:
- Baba Is You
- Hyper Light Drifter
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4
- Spelunky
- Football Manager 2020
- Kerbal Space Program
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- > observer_
- NBA 2K20
- Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- This War of Mine
- Endless Space – Collection
- Armello
- Age of Wonders III
- Overlord II
- Surviving Mars
- Kingdom: Classic
- Eastside Hockey Manager
- GoNNER BLüEBERRY EDiTION
- overgrowth
- Company of Heroes 2
- The Ball
- SUPER TIME FORCE ULTRA
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- System Shock 2
- Broken Age
- Fully Gaze Controll-able!
- Newt One
- All You Can Eat
- A New Beginning – Final Cut
- No Time to Explain Remastered
- Knights of Pen & Paper 2
- Starcrossed
- Vertiginous Golf
- EarthNight
- Plunge
- Pesterquest
- Realpolitiks
- Elite Dangerous
- My Memory of Us
- MirrorMoon EP
- In Between
- Gunscape Standard Edition
- Neo Cab
- Regular Human Basketball
- Planet of the Eyes
- Crowntakers
A would like to join the initiative and have access to these video games, remember that the fundraising started by Humble with the Fight for Racial Justice Bundle will end on June 23rd.
