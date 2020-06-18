Humble: 50 games for less than 30 euros with the Fight for Racial Justice bundle

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Humble's digital store managers actively support the cause of the Black Lives Matter movement by launching a fundraiser to engage video game enthusiasts with a rich bundle of titles on offer.

Fight for Racial Justice Bundle is a special package launched by Humble which, with one minimum donation of 28 euros, lets get something like 50 games, in addition to 25 books and many comics. The video game productions on offer range from indie to triple A games, with titles ranging from Football Manager 2020 to BioShock Remastered, from Hyper Light Drifter to Kerbal Space Program.

The total value of the video games included in the bundle exceeds 1,100 euros: all the money earned from the sale of this special package will be donated to charity. At the time of writing, more than 44,000 digital bundles have been sold, for a total of over 1.3 million euros raised.

Here you are complete list of games featured in the Humble Store Fight for Racial Justice Bundle:

Baba Is You

Hyper Light Drifter

The Jackbox Party Pack 4

Spelunky

Football Manager 2020

Kerbal Space Program

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

> observer_

NBA 2K20

Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing

FTL: Advanced Edition

BioShock Remastered

This War of Mine

Endless Space – Collection

Armello

Age of Wonders III

Overlord II

Surviving Mars

Kingdom: Classic

Eastside Hockey Manager

GoNNER BLüEBERRY EDiTION

overgrowth

Company of Heroes 2

The Ball

SUPER TIME FORCE ULTRA

System Shock: Enhanced Edition

System Shock 2

Broken Age

Fully Gaze Controll-able!

Newt One

All You Can Eat

A New Beginning – Final Cut

No Time to Explain Remastered

Knights of Pen & Paper 2

Starcrossed

Vertiginous Golf

EarthNight

Plunge

Pesterquest

Realpolitiks

Elite Dangerous

My Memory of Us

MirrorMoon EP

In Between

Gunscape Standard Edition

Neo Cab

Regular Human Basketball

Planet of the Eyes

Crowntakers

A would like to join the initiative and have access to these video games, remember that the fundraising started by Humble with the Fight for Racial Justice Bundle will end on June 23rd.