Humankind: the first video diary tells the origins of the strategic

The authors of Amplitude publish the first Humankind video diary to tell us about the challenges faced in shaping their ambitious strategic SEGA brand.

To meet the needs of users who are only now approaching this kind of managerial and strategic experiences, the Amplitude team decided to divide these video diaries in such a way as to provide all the information related to the project in the clearest and most comprehensive way possible.

Humankind's first in-depth movie focuses on the origins of the title, retracing the challenges faced by Amplitude to approach the development of this new intellectual property, drawing inspiration from masterpieces such as Civilization.

Humankind's next video diaries will focus on gameplay dynamics and on the innovations that will characterize the strategic and tactical offer of the game, starting from the description of the different biomes and the additional features guaranteed by the natural wonders that will pearl the landscape. In the meantime, we invite you to read our preview of Humankind to learn more about the new strategic with a historical setting created under the aegis of SEGA and awaited at launch not before the second half of 2020 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.