Hulkling aims to make his UCM debut in the WandaVision series

January 21, 2020
Lisa Durant
The casting of WandaVision It has not finished, despite the fact that the Disney + series has already started shooting. Recently, one of these auditions suggested the return of Quicksilver, the brother of the same Scarlet Witch.

Now, as Geeks WorldWide media reports exclusively, Teddy altman, better known as Hulkling, would make its debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in WandaVision. The news suggests that Marvel Studios is looking for an actor between 16 and 23 years old to play a Skrull who needs the help of the Department of Observation and Response of Sentient Worlds to remain on Earth safe and sound.

The Illuminerdi website revealed the name of the character, Teddy, data that, added to Daniel Ritchman's Tweet, makes all eyes turn to Hulkling.

Teddy Altman is a character half Kree and half Skrull, whose parents are Mar-Vell and Princess Anelle. By possessing characteristics of both races, Altman has the ability to change his form and possesses superhuman strength.

WandaVision will be one of the series that Marvel Studios will premiere on Disney +. Its premiere is scheduled for December 31, 2020.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

