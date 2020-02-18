Hulka Will Start Shooting This Summer

Share it:

It seems that Marvel is sticking with his project of introducing his female Hulk into the MCU; Well, as the Illuminerdi media reveals, the franchise intends to record 'She-Hulk' between August 2020 and May 2021 in Atlanta.

Of course this information has not been confirmed, so you have to take it with caution. Anyway, we will be attentive to the summer to see if his prophecy is fulfilled. The media also notes that the series is not alone in the preliminary phases of casting, is also close to finishing his script, which has been commissioned to the Emmy-winning screenwriter Jessica Gao ('Rick and Morty').

Perhaps this advance is due to the fact that the series about 'Hawkeye' has been stationary for an indefinite period, and now that it starts again – its production will start in September we said the other day – it is possible that Marvel Studios has decided to reorganize its agenda. By the way, reviewing what the house prepares, this 2020 will be a smooth year for Marvel if you talk about cinema, because in its calendar there are only two premieres, 'Black Widow' and 'The Eternal', although we must not forget that the number reaches four if you look at the small screen, because this year they will arrive the first two series marvelitas a Disney +: 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​and 'Wandavision'. However, 2021 is a really appealing year for fans of this franchise, because not only its range of offer increases in the cinema with the arrival of four films – 'Shang Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings',' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and the third installment of Spider-man. In addition, we must add the series of 'Loki', 'Hawkeye', 'What If …' and possibly the mentioned 'She-Hulk' in addition to a still unknown 'Moon Knight'.