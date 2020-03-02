'Hulka': Mark Ruffalo could appear in the series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although production has not yet begun (it is expected to begin this summer of 2020), the series of 'Hulka' (or 'She-Hulk' for English speakers) is one of Marvel's most anticipated projects. Jennifer Walters, that is, Hulka, is one of the most beloved characters by marvelitas fans. Hulk's cousin acquires super powers thanks to a transfusion of Bruce Banner's blood.

Marvel surprised on the D-23 of 2019 stating that a series of 'Hulka' would be one of his next projects and, although it is not yet known who will play the giant (giant? giant?) green, being the best positioned Alison Brie, Mark Ruffalo has confirmed that he is already in talks to resume his role as Hulk in the series.

Marvel studios

Ruffalo has been one of the guests of the C2E2 in Chicago and there he has taken the opportunity to confirm that he is in talks to appear in the Disney + series. Little is known about the production, the synopsis or even the release date, although it is known that it will arrive next 2021. This series will also arrive in the so-called Marvel Phase 5, with 'Ms. Marvel 'and' Moon Knight 'also on the way.

The appearance of the Mark Ruffalo Hulk is a logical step to introduce ourselves to the character of Jennifer Walters. In addition, it is rumored that Liv Tyler could also return, who played Betty Ross, Bruce Banner's love interest, in 'The Incredible Hulk', although with Edward Norton at his side.