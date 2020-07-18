Hulk: the Maestro series is revealed in a first trailer of Marvel Comics – Updated

Share it:

Eisner Prize winner Peter David will return to writing Hulk with an unpublished story, centered on an alternative version of the Green Giant: Maestro. Marvel Comics has released a presentation trailer for the series, which allows us to appreciate its particular graphic style.

The screenwriter made the following statements about the project:

"When I created the character of Maestro, for Imperfect Future, I never imagined that it would become so popular. Until now I have only been able to allude to its origins, so I was excited to have the opportunity to explore them in this new series, and I can't wait for fans to see the beautiful artwork coming soon! "

This, however, was the intervention of Senior Editor Will Moss:

"For the story of Maestro's origins, we knew that we would need an artist capable of handling both the incredible Hulk sequences and the post-apocalyptic nuance word-building that a story of this type needs."

For this reason, Peter David and Germán Peralta (Strikeforce, Cable, Man-Thing) will be accompanied by a third artist exceptionally, Dale Keown. Attached to the article you will find a roundup of tables in preview of the first issue of Maestro, who will reach the shelves of comics in August.

