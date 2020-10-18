Hulk: Devil Hulk enters the scene in the latest issue of the Immortal series

Over the years fans of the multiverse series Marvel Comics have had the chance to see numerous versions of the brilliant scientist Bruce Banner, and his transformation, Hulk , on which the nemesis par excellence of the green giant seems to have shown a lot of interest.

Also known as The Leader, Samuel Sterns, Bruce’s archenemy, has indeed spent a lot of time a “Collect” all versions of his nemesis, then began to directly provoke and threaten Banner, an event that brought in the Devil Hulk, as seen in volume 38 of the Immortal Hulk series.

The number opens with the continuation of mental clash between Banner and Sterns, showing us how the latter has once again used the weaknesses and fragility of the protagonist to imprison other versions of the Hulk, including precisely the evil creature known as the Devil Hulk, or Brian Banner, father of Bruce.

During the clash, and in the face of yet another provocation, Bruce hears the voice of the Devil Hulk, who, entering the scene with the magnificent table at the bottom, promises Sterns to take revenge for the behavior he had towards his son, saying that he “Taking it personally”.

We remember that Marvel presented the Hulk: Maestro series with a trailer, and we leave you to the announcement of the Immortal She-Hulk series.