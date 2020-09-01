Hulk: a stand alone film for Mark Ruffalo? A fan already has the logo ready

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Given Mark Ruffalo’s serial spoiler resume, we’d soon know if a stand-alone Hulk movie was in the works. Waiting for any announcements, a fan has the ideal logo and subtitle ready.

As you can see below, Ch_graphics2019 has decided to resume the graphic style of certain comics, with the huge characters that best reflect the massive size of the green monster par excellence. In the background you can see the figure of the Hulk himself, always threatening.

After the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film dedicated to Bruce Banner’s alter ego, which echoed the iconic epithet in the title The Incredible Hulk, for this second chapter the suggested subtitle would be The Rampaging (The furious), which to tell the truth does not differ much from the concept that sees the Hulk breaking everything in anger. In fact, that’s what we love most about the Hulk.

The author of the post had fun imagining the future episodes of Thor (Beneath the Power), in Captain America (Rising to a Legacy) and Iron Man. What do you think? You would like to see the return of Ruffalo in the role of absolute protagonist?

Waiting for news on the green titan, we offer you to review the story of the Hulk in a video. Meanwhile Hugh Jackmann has challenged Mark Ruffalo, claiming that his Wolverine would be able to beat his Hulk.