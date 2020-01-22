Share it:

When Red Skull made a surprise appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, fans were surprised to learn that the character was not played by Hugo Weaving, the actor who originally played him in Captain America the First Avenger. The actor had been replaced by Ross Marquand, who also played the Red Skull in Avengers: Endgame, but why didn't Weaving return to the role? Weaving said earlier that he was simply not interested in returning as Red Skull, but in a new interview with Time Out London, Weaving explained the real reason he did not return: money.

"I loved playing that Red Skull character, it was a lot of fun. We were all obliged to sasapland up for three movies: I was thinking that [Red Skull] probably wouldn't come back in Captain America, but that he might well return as a villain in The Avengers. By then, they had delayed the contracts we agreed to, so the money they offered me for The Avengers was much less than the one I got the first time, and this was for two films, and the promise when we sasaplanded the contracts for the first time was that money would grow every time. They said, "It's just a voice job, it's not a big problem." Actually, I found it impossible to negotiate with them through my agent. And I really didn't want to do so much. But there would be done."said Weaving.

This would not be the first time that an actor does not repeat a role of the UCM due to the payment. Terrance Howard did not return as Rhodey, aka War Machine in Iron Man 2, after he was denied more money for the sequel. The paper was recast with Don Cheadle dressed in black and silver armor.

Weaving also revealed why he will not return as Agent Smith in The Matrix 4.

In other Marvel-related news, IGN revealed that Black Widow will have a new comic series in the period before the new movie, and Patrick Stewart revealed why he declined Kevin Feige's invitation to return as Professor X for an X movie -Men for the UCM.

