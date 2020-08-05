Hugo Sánchez's controversial proposal to Chivas: hire foreigners, “nothing happens”

Share it:

Video: Spicy Soccer / ESPN.

The former Real Madrid player and now an ESPN analyst, Hugo Sanchez, sent a strong message to Amaury Vergara, current owner and president of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara. The "Pentapichichi" criticized the philosophy of the rojiblanco team, which consists of hiring only Mexican players.

"If you don't want to spend that much, invest in foreign players, nothing happens", sentenced the former Pumas striker during the transmission of Spicy Football.

Similarly, Sánchez pointed out that Guadalajara "They sell him very expensive soccer players and, regularly, they don't have the best Mexican soccer players in each line."

"Guadalajara wants, but cannot. I hope Amaury listens to me and listens to me. The only thing I do agree with is that the National Team be led by a Mexican ”, concluded the former director of Pumas.

It should be noted that Guadalajara did not have the best start to the tournament, since in two disputed days it has managed to rescue 1 point.

Faced with these statements, his colleagues at the table opposed him and indicated that "That will never happen", since the hiring of national players is part of their tradition and essence as a team.

"How unromantic you are Hugo, with the trophies behind you I thought you were a romantic, you come from a romantic team (Real Madrid), ”said David Faitelson, an ESPN analyst and columnist for the Record newspaper.

For his part, José Ramón Fernández categorically rejected Hugo Sánchez's proposal and even compared the Guadalajara team with Atlético de Bilbao, a Spanish team that shares the same ideology, because it only hires “Basque” players.

"It is as if Atlético de Bilbao decided to hire foreign players, people would not go to the stadium"José Ramón pointed out before Sánchez's controversial proposal.

CHIVAS, THE CLUB WITH MEXICAN CIGARS?

Due to its history, the Club Deportivo Guadalajara has only counted among its ranks with players with a Mexican passport, are born in national territory or with Mexican roots.

This decision is due to a rule established in the statutes of the institution that does not allow foreign players to be hired. A tradition that positioned them as "the most Mexican team in the country".

This same rule could not be replicated in the other teams in the league, because each tournament surprise with foreign signings, which reinforce their templates, but at the same time, close opportunities for the youth squads.

The rojiblanco team was champion in 2017 and, since then, has not been able to reach the so-called "Big Party" (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

The club was born on May 8, 1906 under the idea of ​​the Belgian Edgar Everaert, who along with the French Calixto Gas and the Mexicans Rafael and Gregorio Orozco He founded the team in Guadalajara, with workers from the Mexico City Warehouse.

For the first 37 years they had French, Belgian and Spanish players. The tradition of "Mexican cigars" It began until 1943, the year in which they became a professional team.

ROJIBLANCA NEWS

After the Clausura 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara arrived with a streak of 5 tournaments without qualifying for the final phase.

The rojiblanco team was champion in 2017 and, since then, it has not been able to reach the so-called "Big Party".

Despite the fact that in 2018 they managed to be crowned in the Concachampions, the pending subject of Guadalajara is still the national tournament.

