Hugo Sánchez pointed out the lack of leadership of Lionel Messi and expressed his opinion who would be his partner in the Barcelona forward

Hugo Sánchez pointed out the lack of leadership from Lionel Messi (Photo: Manu Fernandez / Reuters)

He Barcelona had a painful season and with it came an imminent restructuring of the team, starting with the coach Quique Setien. Only eight footballers are those who could stay in the squad and there is talk of the Argentine's departure Lionel messi.

On this issue, the world press has spoken out and given their opinions on the club's current affairs culéas well as their future. In Mexico it was no exception, as the former soccer player Hugo Sanchez nothing was saved about the historic captain of the Catalans.

"There are many doubts in Barcelona due to the lack of leadership from the president (Josep Bartomeu) and from Messi himself", sentenced the pentapichichi in a program of ESPN, company where he is an analyst.

The pentapichichi analyzed the difficult situation that the Catalan club is experiencing (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The ex of the Real Madrid explained that the Rosario should not make the administrative decisions of Barcelona. "Messi is a leader, but not to the degree that he makes the fundamental decisions regarding sports matters"added the Mexican.

And it is that it has been said in the media that the South American star is the one who makes the decisions of which players will join the team. However, this time it could be different from other seasons.

There are also different versions in the European media that indicate that Messi will leave Barcelona. About, Hugo Sánchez said that there is no guarantee of the continuity of the Argentine ten.

“There is no guarantee and security that Messi will continue next season. If a team wants to become Messi, they have to pay 700 million euros, which is the clause they have, but if Messi holds out for another year, which he will surely do, obviously he will want to surround himself with trustworthy people ”, he asserted.

Sánchez explained that the Brazilian Neymar could return to the ranks of the Catalans by Antoine Griezmann (Photo: Manu Fernandez / Reuters)

In addition, he explained that the Brazilian Neymar could return to the ranks of the Catalans for Antoine Griezmann. "Neymar is one of them, So there is a lot of talk that Griezmann could be a bargaining chip with PSG, to exchange with Neymar, but there is much speculation ”, concluded.

However, the same Josep Maria Bartomeu, in an interview he gave for the club's official channel Barça TV, detailed which are the eight players who were declared non-transferable for the next season.

"Leo Messi and many other players. Messi is the best player in history but there are other non-transferable ones. There are many young players ”, detailed the president culé. Besides the captain, Marc-André Ter Stegen, Clément Lenglet, Nélson Semedo, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembelé, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati are the other representatives of the professional staff that will remain in the institution.

This Wednesday Ronald Koeman was presented, who will be in charge of guiding the Blaugrana to the first places in Europe (Photo: Albert Gea / Reuters)

And it is that Barça had a terrible season to be eliminated by Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey, lose the League against him Real Madrid and the controversial win (8-2) in the Champions League against him Bayern Munich.

After this last game, Gerard Piqué pointed out that "the club needs structural changes". I am the first to offer myself: if new blood has to come and change this dynamic, I am the first to go, "the 33-year-old defender told the press after the historic meeting ended.

Days later, Barcelona announced the departure of Quique Setien of the technical direction. In addition, this Wednesday was presented Ronald Koeman, who will be in charge of guiding the Blaugrana to the first places in Europe.

