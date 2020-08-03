Hugo González, Mexican soccer player, held a meeting in the midst of an epidemic and Rayados separated him from the team

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The goalkeeper was celebrating his 30th birthday, attended by two more players, a television host, and even a music band (Photo: Special)

Although Mexican soccer is back, the epidemic of COVID-19 in Mexico it is at its highest point. The Liga MX He has shown the image of health prevention in all his meetings, but some footballers were involved in a controversy for a birthday party without respecting healthy distance recommendations.

This Saturday, Hugo González, Mexican goalkeeper of the Rayados de Monterrey, he celebrated his 30 years of life with family and friends. In photos shared by the presenter Veronica Sanchez, who was in the celebration, you can see even a northern music band.

Among the attendees were two old acquaintances from the Northern Sultana. One of them was the Colombian Dorlan Pabón, of the Rayados, and the Mexican Diego Reyes, of the UANL Tigers.

Dorlan Pabón gave his version of the story on social networks (Photo: Special)

The news spread through the media, as none of the snapshots appear health measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Also, they appear embraced, without respecting the healthy distance or the use of masks.

Dorlan Pabón He gave his version of the story through his Instagram account. "I spent yesterday (Saturday) to greet my neighbor (Hugo González), who lives just two meters from my house, who was in family sharing his day, I went to give him a birthday greeting, "wrote the forward.

"Someone who was at the place asked me for a photo, I was happy to give it, the photo was taken, I said goodbye of those who were in the place, and I went home"He added and also asked that there be no speculation for a" simple "photo.

Diego Reyes clarified only went to give a gift to his teammate (Photo: Twitter / @ Diego_Reyes13)

Too, Diego Reyes He spoke about it on his Twitter account. "Don't even start … I went to give my compadre Hugo his birthday present and I left because today we had an early training. Investigate well before speaking. Good Sunday and blessings! ”, He explained.

Hugo Gonzalez He has not spoken on his social networks, but he replied to Reyes with a small comment. "They speak to speak my brother!"regretted the Monterrey doorman.

Monterrey ruled on the situation through a press release. The club noted that internal protocols were not followed, so they talked to the two footballers and decided that will not travel to León to face the emeralds this Monday.

Ryados de Monterrey reported that they separated the two players (Photo: Rayados de Monterrey)

"The two members of the squad of first-team players will remain in isolation and under medical observation, and today (Sunday) will undergo further testing of COVID-19 ”, detailed the striped institution.

This had already been advanced hours before Duilio Davino, sports president of Monterrey. "They will not make the trip if the sanitation protocol was broken", sentenced the manager for Court, sports supplement of the newspaper Reform.

"It was a meeting, but there were people, there were no mouthguards so we preferred to put them aside, do the test, talk to them, the situation was clarified and we hope they are well, "he added.

Diego Reyes trained normally this Sunday (Photo: Twitter / @TigresOficial)

Instead, the directive of Tigers has made no pronouncement about the meeting where Diego Reyes was. However, the feline defender trained normally this Sunday at the University Stadium in the city of Monterrey.

It is worth remembering that a few months ago a similar situation arose in Torreón. The goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco, now the goalkeeper of Xolos de Tijuana, held a meeting and days later it was announced that 15 Santos players were positive to COVID-19.

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS

Guillermo Vázquez acknowledged that it is “urgent” that Atlético de San Luis improve their level of play

"It is time to make way for the future": Billy Álvarez resigned as CEO of the Cruz Azul Cooperative

Jaime Ordiales will take command of Cruz Azul, in the absence of Billy Álvarez

America reported that at the moment it will not hire players: "It is complicated at the moment that one lives economically"