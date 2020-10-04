Hugh Laurie is a ruthless politician in the trailer for Roadkill, a new series from PBS

PBS has released the Roadkill Official Trailer, new thriller series starring Hugh Laurie as a “charismatic self-made” politician named Peter Laurence.

“Ambition and corruption know no bounds in this brand new political thriller” reads the description of the video, which you can view on the page.

This one instead official synopsis diffusa da The Wrap: “Peter’s public and private life seems to be falling apart, or rather: it has been torn apart by his enemies. As his personal life comes dangerously afloat, Peter is troubled by neither guilt nor remorse, and he deftly treads the line between glory and catastrophe by walking to carry on his agenda while others plot to bring it down. “

Created by Michael Keillor and written by David Hare (The Hours), the series also stars Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders), Saskia Reeves, Iain De Caestecker, Pip Torrens, Millie Brady, Danny Ashok and Sidse Babett Knudsen, for a debut. expected on November 1 on PBS.

What do you think of this first trailer? Let us know in the comments. Obviously we will keep you updated on the possible arrival of the series in Italy. Meanwhile, we refer you to the roles of Hugh Laurie after Dr. House.