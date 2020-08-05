Hugh Jackman, the star jokes: "Ryan Reynolds is furious about my Emmy nomination"

Share it:

Hugh Jackman he found another opportunity to joke with his colleague and friend Ryan Reynolds. The X-Men star said he learned from Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, that the Deadpool star is' furious' at Jackman's Emmy Award nomination for his performance in the HBO TV movie, Bad Education.

Reynolds initially shared a video in which he addressed Jackman:"Dude, congratulations. I just heard you got an Emmy nomination, it's crazy. But not because you don't deserve it. Well …"

Reynolds' irony was promptly picked up by Hugh Jackman during a Q&A with Entertainment Tonight:"Blake Lively wrote to me and told me that Ryan doesn't get out of bed, he's furious, he's really mad at the Academy …"

Jackman continued:"I contacted him and said 'If you need anything, just contact me'".

It is not the first time that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman ironically prick themselves from a distance. For several years the two actors have fun making fun of each other, causing great hilarity among the fans who have been following the fake diatribes between the two actors for some time now.

Now the plot has been enriched with a new episode. Will Reynolds 'reply' to Jackman's words? Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman appears to have found the new Wolverine.

Jackman recently recounted how he said goodbye to Wolverine, after several years in which the star played the Marvel character.