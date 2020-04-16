Entertainment

Hugh Jackman talks about Wolverine and his future at UCM

April 16, 2020
Lisa Durant
Hugh Jackman's words are very likely to leave some fans somewhat angry, but they are tremendously interesting. We refer to the fact that the actor, who said goodbye to Wolverine after the premiere of Logan, has spoken about the future of the character in the UCM.

And in doing so, he has confirmed that if the X-Men had returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe before, surely he would still be Wolverine in the character's upcoming films. Although at the same time he has also made it clear that he knew very well that the time to abandon the role had arrived …

To be more specific, this is what the actor has said in a recent interview for The Daily Beast, when he was asked about the merger between Disney and Fox: "If that had happened seven years ago, it would be like … 'Oh yeah!' But I knew it was the right time for me to leave the party, not just for myself, but for the character.".

But … what is the reason that makes you think that? The thing is, Jackman has also talked about Wolverine's future at UCM: "Someone else will pick him up and run with him. He's too good a character not to. It's like you're on your way home and your friend calls you and says, 'Oh man, a new DJ just came in and the music is amazing Are you going? And you answer: 'It sounds good but … no'. It will be good with someone different. ".

Ultimately, these Jackman statements make it clear that Mark Ruffalo's desire to team up with the Hulk and Wolverine is not going to come true. And, of course, they also deny all the rumors that spoke about the possibility that the actor ends up reconsidering and returning to the role of Wolverine, taking advantage of the acquisition of Fox by Marvel.

Lisa Durant

