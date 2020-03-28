Hugh Jackman stars in 'Bad Education' trailer

Share it:

Although we will always remember him for giving life to Wolverine in the 'X-Men' movies, it seems that Hugh Jackman has left the clutches of adamantium behind, to fully plunge into the world of embezzlement and scandal, or so it is. that seems after seeing the trailer for 'Bad Education', his next movie for HBO.

In this, Jackman plays the Dr. Frank Tassone, the superintendent of the Roslyn School District on Long Island. He makes a crucial mistake, exposing a corruption plot spanning decades and millions of dollars in robberies, and when a student journalist starts putting the pieces together, Tassone is forced to deal with the consequences of the scandal in a desperate attempt to protect everyone involved.

Based on a controversial true story, 'Bad Education' has been written by Mike Makowsky and directed by Cory Finley. In addition to Jackman, they complete the cast of the film. Allison Janney, Ray Romano, Geraldine Viswanathan, Alex Wolff, Rafael Casal and Annaleigh Ashford. Fotogramas was able to see the film last year when it premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, describing it as "An electrifying matrioshka of surprises that are happening with skill and bad milk while outlining the complex and miserable portrait of those responsible for a scam".

'Bad Education' will premiere on HBO on April 25, 2020.