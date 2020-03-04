Entertainment

Hugh Jackman pays tribute to Logan on the third anniversary of the film

March 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
On March 3, 2017 it reached theaters Logan putting an end to the adventure of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the cinema, a moment that the actor wanted to remember on his third anniversary.

The tribute that the Australian has wanted to dedicate to that film has been a gallery of imposing photographs in which it appears characterized as Logan (what comes to be with a pelazo, beard, very square, face of not reaching the elevator before it closes the door and the claws of the Marvel character).

"Three years ago … on that day. Logan premiered. Thank you for so many (and I really want to say SO MANY) years of sweat, steamed chicken and the role of a life", he wrote next to the photographs published on his Instagram.

Logan was a story of action and drama that was a worthy farewell to such a relevant character in the history of the X-Men and Marvel in general. The actor managed to star in the adult film and without censoring that the character deserved and the response of the critic and the viewers lived up to celebrating what was achieved by director James Mangold.

You can read our review of the movie to know what we thought in its day of this movie, very different from what Marvel currently offers on the big screen.

