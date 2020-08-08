Hugh Jackman on Twitter: 'Use the mask!' And then thank the essential workers

Share it:

If in Italy the coronavirus situation seems to have loosened its grip compared to a few months ago, to the point of causing a relaxation in some cases perhaps excessive, in the United States it is quite another story: the still very high number of infections does not allow us to let our guard down , as the X-Men star reminds us in a new video Hugh Jackman.

In a short video message posted on Twitter, in fact, the ex-Wolverine of the Marvel saga wanted to thank the rescuers and all the essential workers for the incredible commitment made in these dramatic months, as well as to remind all his fans of always wear a mask.

"Thanks to all the essential workers who are working tirelessly every hour in every part of the world, you guys are at the forefront and your selflessness is making sure that people like me are safe and well. Therefore thanks thanks thanks and, to anyone listening to this message, remember: always wear a mask"is the message that Jackman wanted to send by putting his face in the video that can be found on his Twitter profile.

Recently, meanwhile, Hugh Jackman said he's confident we'll see a new Wolverine in Marvel Cinematic Universe before or after; a while ago the actor also recounted how he said goodbye to Wolverine after Logan.