General News

 Hugh Jackman believes he left the Wolverine character at the right time

April 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Logan's picture

The future of Wolverine / Wolverine in the cinema is still unknown. It is clear that the UCM will bring a new version of the character, but we do not know when and what is more, who will be in charge of interpreting it. Yes it is clear that right now, Hugh jackman occupies a very special place in the hearts of fans, especially for the latest interpretations of the character, and even more if we think about the film "Logan".

Despite much interest, including actor Ryan Reynolds who plays Deadpool in the movies, Jackman has already said goodbye to the character. He has said it on numerous occasions, and to this day, he still thinks the same. In a new interview, the actor has reaffirmed his farewell to the character, and in fact, he is very happy that he stopped playing the character when he left.

READ:  Money Heist Season 4: All you know about, release date, cast, plot, recap

I knew it was the right time to leave the party, not only for me, but for the character … Someone will pick it up and take care. He is too good a character not to. It is as if you were on the way home and your friend called you and said: ‘Oh man, a new DJ has just arrived and the music is great, are you coming back?’; And you say: ‘Sounds good, but … no. They are fine with someone else. ’.

As much as it may be interesting, or even

Via information | The Daily Beast

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.