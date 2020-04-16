 Hugh Jackman believes he left the Wolverine character at the right time

Share it:

The future of Wolverine / Wolverine in the cinema is still unknown. It is clear that the UCM will bring a new version of the character, but we do not know when and what is more, who will be in charge of interpreting it. Yes it is clear that right now, Hugh jackman occupies a very special place in the hearts of fans, especially for the latest interpretations of the character, and even more if we think about the film "Logan".

Despite much interest, including actor Ryan Reynolds who plays Deadpool in the movies, Jackman has already said goodbye to the character. He has said it on numerous occasions, and to this day, he still thinks the same. In a new interview, the actor has reaffirmed his farewell to the character, and in fact, he is very happy that he stopped playing the character when he left.

I knew it was the right time to leave the party, not only for me, but for the character … Someone will pick it up and take care. He is too good a character not to. It is as if you were on the way home and your friend called you and said: ‘Oh man, a new DJ has just arrived and the music is great, are you coming back?’; And you say: ‘Sounds good, but … no. They are fine with someone else. ’.

Via information | The Daily Beast