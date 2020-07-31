Entertainment

Hugh Grant: when the actor was arrested and risked his career for an escort

July 30, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
It was August 9, 1995 when the famous British actor Hugh Grant it attracted all the spotlights and tabloids of the world on itself: the reason? Being stopped by the police in the company of an escort, whose "stage name" was Divine Brown.

At the time Grant was engaged to the equally famous model Liz Hurley, who at that time had signed a millionaire contract with Estée Lauder to become the new face of his perfume line. According to the police, the arrest was alleged to have taken place at 1:28 at night and on board the actor's BMW coupe, who was sentenced to one night in jail and a $ 1180 fine for "obscene acts in a public place".

Everyone wondered if Brown would sell the exclusivity to tabloid tabloids or to Grant's lawyers, but in the end they won the first: the News of the world won the interview for the then 265 million lire. After giving a barely enough "6" for Grant's performance, Brown revealed that she had proposed to the VIP to go to a hotel room, but that he preferred to go away and stay in the car instead, thus saving $ 40.

What was Hurley's answer? The next day the supermodel, who flaunted one calm impassive, went normally to work and in the afternoon retired to friends' houses, except to forgive Grant a few days later: the two they stayed together for another 5 years, while in 2018 the actor married the Swedish producer Anna Eberstein from which he will have 5 children.

