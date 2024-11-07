Hugh Grant Trades Romance for Terror as ‘Heretic’ Challenges ‘Venom 3’ at Box Office

In an unexpected twist at the box office this weekend, Hugh Grant’s sinister turn in the horror film “Heretic” could potentially dethrone “Venom: The Last Dance” from its number one spot. As a veteran entertainment reporter, I’ve watched Grant’s evolution from rom-com darling to compelling villain with fascination.

Projections predict that A24’s “Heretic” will earn between $8 and $12 million from 3,200 theaters, potentially matching or surpassing “Venom 3’s” expected $12 million third-weekend take.

The horror film, which earned a stellar 94% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, marks a dramatic departure for Grant, who trades his trademark charm for something far more menacing.

In “Heretic,” Grant plays Mr. Reed, a seemingly friendly homeowner who welcomes two young Mormon missionaries into his cottage. What starts as a pleasant theological discussion quickly spirals into a deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

Grant masterfully weaponizes his natural charm, delivering lines about Spider-Man and Voltaire with the same affable manner that made him famous in “Four Weddings and a Funeral”—only now with a deadly undertone.

Directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, known for “A Quiet Place,” have crafted a unique horror experience that blends deep theological discourse with spine-chilling terror. The film stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East as the missionaries, who deliver powerful performances as their characters face both philosophical challenges and physical threats.

Meanwhile, “Venom: The Last Dance” continues to show strength at the box office. The Tom Hardy-led sequel demonstrated impressive staying power with a $3.3 million take on Election Day, marking a 56% increase from its second Monday. The film will cross the $100 million mark this Friday, proving the enduring appeal of the symbiotic anti-hero.

The weekend also welcomes “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” a family-friendly offering from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company. The adaptation of Barbara Robinson’s bestseller, starring Judy Greer and Lauren Graham, could surprise with projections ranging from $6-10 million across 3,000 theaters. The film boasts an impressive 92% fresh rating from critics and a perfect audience score.

Other notable releases include the sci-fi film “Elevation” starring Anthony Mackie, “Weekend in Taipei” with Luke Evans, and the expansion of Palme d’Or winner “Anora” to 1,100 theaters.

Looking ahead, the holiday movie season is heating up with Amazon MGM Studios’ “Red One,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, set to launch internationally this weekend through Warner Bros. Before making its domestic debut on November 15, the $200 million Christmas action spectacular hopes to earn $25-30 million internationally.

What makes “Heretic” particularly fascinating is how it subverts expectations. The film opens with an unusual discussion about marketing and belief systems, setting up larger themes about faith and manipulation.

Grant’s Mr. Reed isn’t your typical horror villain—he’s a complex character who challenges his victims intellectually before turning to more traditional horror elements.

The film’s marketing team has even added an immersive touch to select screenings, filling theaters with the scent of blueberry pie—a clever nod to a pivotal element in the story. However, as one critic noted, viewers shouldn’t let this marketing gimmick distract them from Grant’s mesmerizing performance and the film’s deeper themes.

As we head into the weekend, all eyes will be on whether Grant’s terrifying new persona can outperform Hardy’s returning anti-hero, marking what could be a significant shift in both the actor’s career and the current box office landscape.