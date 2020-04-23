         Huawei Watch GT 2 begin measuring blood oxygen saturation with update

Share it:

Smart watches have lots of sensors built into their tiny bodies that allow them to offer a multitude of functionalities. The Galaxy Watch, for example, began to enable a blood pressure measurement thanks to an update, since they had the hardware but not the necessary software.

The measurement of blood oxygen, however, is not yet too widespread although Huawei will be the next to join the wave of updates. One of the latest generations of Huawei smart watches, that of the Huawei Watch GT 2, will begin to measure blood pressure with an update, 1.0.6.26 that will arrive through the Huawei Health app.

Native in Watch GT 2e, comes to Watch GT 2

Blood oxygen saturation measurement is used to perform an estimate of the oxygen levels in our bloodstream, which should be located approximately between the values ​​90 and 100. A value lower than this will mean that we may be suffering from hypoxemia, an abnormal decrease in the arterial pressure of oxygen, hence a tool that can measure this characteristic is always useful for control our health.

The functionality is already being distributed under the update 1.0.6.26 for the Huawei Watch GT 2, which will make the second full generation of Huawei watches count on it. Let's remember that this measurement of blood oxygen it came natively on the Huawei Watch GT 2e that went on sale a couple of weeks ago.





To check if you have the update already available on your Watch GT 2, you just have to you go to the Health application installed on your phone, click on the Devices tab at the bottom, enter your watch and then go down to "Firmware update". There you will see if there is any update waiting for you, like this 1.0.6.26 that will bring with it the measurement of blood oxygen in addition to improvements in the stability of the clock.

