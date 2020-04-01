         Huawei publishes the EMUI 10.1 roadmap: these are the phones that will receive the update

Share it:

Coinciding with the launch of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, Huawei presented us with the latest revision of its Android customization layer. Thus came EMUI 10.1, with collaborative news, its own assistant and news in multitasking. Now Huawei has released the roadmap on which devices will receive the update.

The information is official, but it comes from China, so dates may change in other regions. As with the deployment of EMUI 10, Huawei bets on a mix of internal and open betas that started as early as yesterday.

Huawei phones

Huawei and Honor share EMUI, although only the former will receive the EMUI 10.1 Public Beta. In other words, users of these five models will be able to sign up for the beta program to test EMUI 10.1 before anyone else. These are the models and their dates:

Other models will have to wait a little longer, as EMUI 10.1 will start as a internal beta. The dates below are the start of the beta, so it could take longer to reach users:

Honor phones

There will also be EMUI 10.1 for Honor mobiles, although they do not have a public beta in this case, at least in China. These are the models that should receive EMUI 10.1, and the date they will receive the internal beta.

Tablets

Finally we have the tablets. Three models will receive or, rather, have already received, the first EMUI 10.1 internal beta, at least in China. It remains to be seen how long it will take to become official for other users.

