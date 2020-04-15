         Huawei prepares beta for global EMUI 10.1: first mobiles to update and how to do it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The latest version of the Huawei custom layer should not take too long to reach the first compatible phones beyond the Huawei P40, the first to release this layer: the company is preparing the global beta of EMUI 10.1. And you can go preparing if you download the application to sign up for said beta.

With each major new launch from Huawei, the company often updates EMUI, its custom layer. This layer is not only renewed in appearance, but also in functionality and applications; so that news is always received when Huawei updates other phones. For example, with EMUI 10.1: the version released by the Huawei P40 paves the way to extend beyond China. First it will be in beta form, a process that must be signed up through the relevant Huawei application.

Global Huawei owners will soon be able to sign up

New Topics in EMUI 10.1

Since EMUI 10.1 is in a beta state beyond the phones with which the layer was released (the Huawei P40), this experimental version has gone through several phases. First it was released in the Chinese mobiles, in that country its users already have access to the tests of the software. And soon it will be the turn of the owners of an international or global Huawei, those mobiles that are distributed outside of China. This is what Huawei Central says: the global beta is about to start.

The global beta has not yet started, but it is worth preparing: owners of a compatible Huawei will soon have access through the betas application, the Huawei software that enables the installation of experimental firmwares. The eligible mobiles are in principle the same ones that have received the beta of EMUI 10.1 in China:

If you have any of these mobiles, you can download the betas application to check the EMUI 10.1 beta publication. Huawei should not take long to announce the process through the application, it is worth checking frequently: stakes in betas are always limited.

To download the betas app, simply go to this Huawei page. If your mobile has Android 10 you need a specific version of the application: download it from this link.

Track | Huawei Central