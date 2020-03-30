Huawei P40 Pro, opinions after first contact Video and photos.

Share it:

There is no blockade or quarantine to stop the Huawei renewal cycle and proof of this has been the presentation of not two, but three high-end P40s. The Huawei P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro + represent the first round of manufacturer's flagships for 2020 and we already have some first impressions of the Huawei P40 Pro after having been able to test it even in the relatively complicated conditions in which we find ourselves.

A renovation that represents a greater leap at the design level, focusing on curvature and giving prominence to the cameras both at the level of specifications and appearance. The screen, the axis of user-interface interaction, is part of that leap and in this first contact we will tell you how about that "Overflow Display" and 90 hertz soda rate.

Welcome back mate (even if you want to escape me)

From the Huawei P20 Pro to the Huawei P30 Pro the jump was considerably less than from the second to the P40 Pro. Especially speaking of the matte finish, which is much more reminiscent of an iPhone 11 Pro than any predecessor.

The matte rear is actually less dirty: it is not unscathed by everything but if it supports much more than the usual gloss finish, it is usually more prone to traces. Yes, the mobile slides a lotIt almost forces you to carry a cover if you don't want it to fly off at any time.

Although there are other aspects of design and construction that have caught our attention the most: one is that in hand it is not only comfortable, but seems compact. A sensation that we will check in the in-depth analysis (with dimensions and volume in comparison), but that is especially pleasant if we have not just got used to that average of sizes and diagonals that have not stopped rising for a while.

The rear camera module is large and eye-catching, but it's also not out of the ordinary seeing the trend. He metal edgeYes, this time it stands out more than in its predecessor (for better or not so well, for tastes, colors) and is more noticeable in the grip, not having too much continuity with the screen, especially in the corners (aesthetically there is, perhaps, more questionable).

At the moment it seems to us that the feelings with respect to the P30 Pro regarding grip are maintained, although the previous one was "more pointed" in its metallic edge and this one almost drew a perfect hemisphere. We will have to test it more to see how the curve feels when handling, so we will tell you in the analysis.

On the screen we see two good news: resolution is increased (a little) and the refresh rate. In the absence of seeing if this affects autonomy in a remarkable way, in this first contact they have given us very good feelings.

We are not talking about a record resolution yet, and at the refresh rate level, mobiles gaming They still look over the shoulder at the rest, but both enhancements mean they've put one more paver on the path to a true top-of-the-range panel-level experience. The degree of sharpness, contrast and brightness They are more than correct, and although it is supersaturated at the factory, EMUI continues to give us the option to set the normal color mode (and not the vivid one), as well as adjust the white temperature.

Curvature don't create too much shadow at least head-on, so it's not annoying when reading any text. It is seen more when tilting the mobile, but it is not a natural position and it does not seem like a drama either.

So much resolution like refresh rate can be adjusted manually or automatically. On the first we have to do more tests, but at the first moment it gives us the feeling that scrolls and transitions are more fluid.

The main concern in the medium term is that there is accidental touches by resting your fingers on the edges. There were them in the P30 Pro and the camera app, but at the moment we have not observed them except when trying to operate the phone with one hand (fingers “shake” the edges).

Known hardware and software, for good and not so good

The Huawei P inherit the processor from the Mate and in this case the play has been repeated. In this P40 Pro and in the other P40s (except for the Lite) we see the Kirin 990, a processor that we already tested well on the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, also this time with 8 GB of RAM.

We are seeing higher memories in Android, reaching 16 GB, but it is not necessary either as we have been seeing for a while for demanding tasks and system processes to run correctly. In the absence of squeezing the P40 Pro well, it looks like it will be plenty of performance as its predecessor the Mate.

We have tried to play videos, play games, use the camera and what we have been able to tell you about the touchdown and the feeling is that: there is no lag no stops. This time we find some more games in the App Gallery like ‘Asphalt 9’, so we'll see how it goes in the long run.

Speaking of software, the Huawei (like the Honor) continue without Google services. The operating system is Android but there is neither Play Store nor other usual services in other mobiles, and as usual EMUI is the customization layer that dresses the Google base software, version 10.1 is released with this release.

In our experience everything is quite familiar in terms of appearance and benefits, seeing that everything revolves more and more around that the user bases its use on Huawei's own services such as storage, music, content, or health data. If we do not have an account with Huawei, the experience will be quite limited, so it pays to read the information we share each time and register and log in to the different apps, especially the store.

In App Gallery we see that there is still a lot of assortment, but not so much directly useful. News like Telegram They stand out, being a relatively well-known messaging app that can come in handy in the absence of WhatsApp and others, as well as the well-known and highly fashionable TikTok.

What seems to be missing are best-known apps in each market, at least in relation to the western. For example, we still haven't found regular email clients like Outlook (despite the fact that there are Microsoft apps already pre-installed) or the big absent one: WhatsApp.

EMUI 10.1 debuts on these new three mobiles. Little by little App Gallery is having more assortment, as well as the windows in Huawei Video and Huawei Music.

For the rest, the software seems to work well and be complete if we do not have dependence on Google and its Play Store (and there is the resource of searching for the apk and installing it, which usually works with reliable sources). EMUI offers good customization menu at the level of navigation, screen, consumption and common tools such as Digital Balance or maintenance tools.

As for the battery, there has been no evolution and it integrates a battery of 4,200 mAh. In principle it could give a similar experience, but they are different processor and screen among other components, so we will see how 90 Hz and the highest resolution feel for energy consumption.

A photograph that sounds familiar to us

In cameras, they have followed the path of zoom, the sensor with yellow pixels and telescopic lenses, so that versatility seems guaranteed with the trendy treble and the previous ones. The P30 Pro proved to be among the best in photography last year, standing out in zoom and night photography, and that's what we hope to see at least in that P40 Pro.

On this occasion, the P40 Pro integrates into its main camera a larger sensor. As we have said, it is also of the RYYB type and 1 / 1.28 inches, and as they have explained with it, it achieves more dynamic range, less noise and that the (larger) photodiodes collect more light.

This, together with the Octa PD Autofocus and Huawei XD Fusion Engine (a multi-shot combination technology for best results) are the main improvements. In addition, the telephoto lens maintains 3x optical zoom and also integrates a RYYB sensor.

It is early to talk about photographic quality definitively, but in the few tests we have been able to do it seems that the sensations will be similar. In the app we have seen little change, being the "more" tab with HDR and other modes, aperture and portrait are still different modes and night mode allows manual adjustments as before.

Automatic photography.

This time there are no options to choose from regarding the resolution of the photograph, being able to adjust the resolution of the video. So, we will always shoot at about 13 megapixels if we shoot with the main one (4,098 x 3,072 pixels).

With monochrome mode.

Unfortunately, we have been able to test the cameras little and not in the best conditions (confinement and cloudy days have not been good allies), but it already gives us to comment on some brushstrokes of the photographic performance. The cameras seem to stand out again in low light and far shots, with good results even from digital zooms and with outstanding sharpness and cleanliness at night and indoors, when other mobiles easily give watercolors and grain.

We also liked the opening mode. It should be noted that the portrait mode does not actively require that it be executed with people, but if we do it with anything that is not, we will see how the photo looks as if it were shot automatically.

HDR seems quite aggressive at least indoors, it will be necessary to see how it is in different situations. And the night mode continues shooting with a lower ISO than the automatic one, but achieving more definition in the same situation.

HDR photography.

Speaking a bit of the multimedia experience, for now it seems to meet expectations in terms of image and sound quality. The audio seems correct and of quality both in the sounds of video games and when playing a streaming video or the music of Huawei Music (especially in this third case), with good dynamic range and volume to spare.

There is no audio jack but USB Type-C headphones delivered of in-ear type that also give good experience (in the absence of testing them on call, both headphones and the phone itself). The option of the screen being the earpiece itself has been maintained, which aesthetically is always a good alternative and in this case it is also correct in terms of performance.

When continuity seems the right way

We really wanted to know what they had prepared in Huawei to face the first batch of 2020 flagships, which from (almost) their own house started very early with the Honor View30 Pro. The bet is, a priori, continuity: is an updated and improved P30 Pro It maintains much of the genetics already known, but as on other occasions this is far from being a reproach.

The aesthetic changes will have their followers and their opponents, but it remains good construction and quality of materials. And what we liked (this perhaps with a certain bias, yes) is that the volume of the P30 Pro is maintained quite closely, which although small are not able to be somewhat contained compared to other proposals such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

We will see how it looks in the photographic battle and in our in-depth analysis, but for now leaves a good taste in our mouths. The main unknown: if the own software is compensated with the hardware and becomes a good candidate for those who doubt this aspect.