Huawei P40 Pro, analysis. Review with features, price and specifications.

Huawei has changed its move the year that perhaps has it more difficult to reach the P series sales quota of previous occasions. In 2020 there have been four mobiles in their first batch of flagships, and in the Huawei P40 Pro review We tell you in detail how is the experience of what, for the first time, is the second most complete option of this first batch of top of the range.

It is a mobile with the latest processor for the high-end of Huawei, being an update focused mainly on the design and adding part of the improvements in the photographic section that we see in these new P40. Goodbye to the vertical rear camera module and also to the notch, all maintaining dimensions and part of the hardware from its predecessors.





Huawei P40 Pro datasheet

Huawei P40 Pro screen OLED 6.58 inch

2,640 x 1,200 pixels

90 Hz Dimensions and weight 158.2 x 72.6 x 8.95 mm

209 grams Processor Kirin 990

GPU Mali-G76 RAM 8 GB RAM Storage 256 GB + NM card Frontal camera 32 megapixels, f / 2.2

IR sensor

4K video 60 fps Rear cameras RYYB 50 MP, f / 1.9, (1 / 1.28 ") Sensor, OIS

Ultra wide angle 40 MP, f / 1.8

Telephoto 12 MP (RYYB) 5x optical zoom, OIS

3D ToF Sensor Battery 4,200 mAh

Fast charge 40W

27W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging Operating system Android

EMUI 10.1 Connectivity WiFi 6 Plus, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth Others On-screen fingerprint reader, dual SIM, IP68 Price From 1,099 euros

Huawei P40 Pro – 8 GB – 250 GB

Design: the curvy son of an iPhone 11 Pro and a Galaxy S20 Ultra

There were several surprises in terms of aesthetics in this new P40 Pro, which will be more or less expected depending on the tastes of each one. The effort of the brand to achieve that its flagships have good designs and materials has been seen especially in recent years and have given us robust and attractive mobiles, something that is maintained in this latest installment.

In the high-end P40 we see three finishes: gloss, mate and ceramic (the latter only for the P40 Pro +). The unit we have reviewed has a matte gray back, a finish that is irrevocably reminiscent of the iPhone 11 Pro as it is not too frequent today.

The reason that the manufacturer himself commented was, beyond his own innovation and the most superficial considerations, that in this way traces are less intense than with the gloss finish. This is true: having in hand the Huawei P30 Pro (in brightness) and the P40 Pro, the first wins by a landslide as far as the fingerprints are left.

Height (mm) Width (mm) Thickness (millimeters) Weight (grams) Screen (inches) Battery Area (cm2) Volume (cc) Huawei P30 Pro 158 73.4 8.4 192 6.47 4,200 115.97 97.41 Huawei P40 Pro 158.2 72.6 8.95 209 6.58 4,200 114.85 102.79 Huawei P40 Lite 159.2 76.3 8.7 183 6.4 4,200 121.47 105.68 Huawei P40 148.9 71.1 8.5 175 6.1 3,800 105.87 89.98 Huawei P40 158.2 72.6 9 226 6.58 4,200 114.85 103.37

This does not mean that it is infallible: it also gets dirty after spending a while using it, but the point is that it is to a much lesser degree than its predecessor (and that most of the finishes that we see today) and that it is cleaned much more easily. Of course, the currency to pay can be relatively expensive because, as we said in the first impressions, he slides a lot: you have to be careful and literally hold it firmly so that it does not escape us (a cover is your friend).

The other main change in this rear is the camera module. There is no other camera in this model, nor in the P40 (yes in the Pro +), but the ToF sensor has been included in the island so that it is no longer separate with the flash and there is a protrusion in the form of a chip. dominated, leaving behind the vertical layout traffic light style.

This module stands out a little more than what we saw in the P30 Pro (very little) and what they have done is snap the protective glass into a metal frame that shares tone and finish with the edge of the mobile, also in metal. In it we also see the Leica signature, which for another year is responsible for part of the optics of those four cameras that we see in the back.

Another difference with the P30 Pro is the metal frame. Until now it was more integrated both in color and in assembly within the "sandwich" of the two glasses, with a solution of continuity at the level of appearance and curvature so that it was hardly noticeable to the touch, but in the P40 Pro it stands out a little more, being less integrated and as if it were a later added framework.

On the left the Huawei P30 Pro, on the right the Huawei P40 Pro.

This does not imply discomfort, much less, but it is true that it is somewhat more striking (and a bit Galaxy, the truth). The gloss to chrome finish collides with that more discreet matte rear, although where it stands out the most is in the corners on the screen part: there we see that, in a way, it embeds the screen, and although it does not influence the frame of the screen it does give a different touch (whether we like it or not it is already personal).

Top left Huawei P30 Pro, bottom right Huawei P40 Pro.

Speaking of this, the screen has a frame that does not reach a record thinness: the curvature is greater than in P40 Pro, this time the edge of the phone is less "pointed" and almost draws a hemisphere (with which we say that the screen it has "more waterfall"), which in a way is the trick to make the frame look thinner. But more or less it maintains the width that the P30 Pro had except for the lower one, since the chin does manage to be almost like the rest of the sides (it does not become symmetrical horizontally, but it is very close).

But in addition to the curvatures, what stands out is that they have said goodbye to notch. The P40 Pro integrates two front cameras that detach from the upper frame to remain on their independent island in full screen. It is considerably large, for example remembering the one we saw in the Samsung Galaxy S10 + last year, but in the screen section we will see how it influences the interface (and the possibilities at the software level).

Something that is directly inherited is the power / lock button with the orange mark and there is no neither accessory physical button nor audio minijack. The USB is at the bottom next to the main speaker and the SIM / NM tray, all by the way perfectly aligned to the center.

Appearances aside and speaking of grip, it is a comfortable mobile, it is not light but it does not reach a weight that tires. It is also something narrower than others with a screen of similar dimensions, with which holding it is more comfortable than in other phones with a larger surface, giving the (false) feeling that it is somewhat smaller. The volume is preserved almost entirely with respect to the P30 Pro, having the same battery, and managing to be somewhat more compact than other rival smartphones.

Height (mm) Width (mm) Thickness (millimeters) Weight (grams) Screen (inches) Battery Area (cm2) Volume (cc) Huawei P40 Pro 158.2 72.6 8.95 209 6.58 4,200 114.85 102.79 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 166.9 76 8.8 220 6.9 5,000 126.84 111.62 OnePlus 7 Pro 162.6 75.9 8.8 206 6.67 4,000 123.41 108,603 Huawei Mate 30 Pro 158.1 73.1 8.8 198 6.53 4,500 115.57 101.7 iPhone 11 Pro Max 158 77.8 8.1 226 6.5 3,969 122.92 99.57 Pixel 4 XL 160 75.1 8.2 193 6.3 3,700 120.46 98.78 LG V60 ThinQ 169.4 77.7 8.9 219 6.8 5,000 131.62 117.15 OPPO Reno 10x Zoom 162 77.2 9.3 210 6.6 4,065 125.07 116.31 Sony Xperia 1 II 165.1 71.1 7.6 181.4 6.5 4,000 117.39 89.21 Xiaomi Mi Note 10 157.8 74.2 9.67 208 6.47 5,600 117.09 113.22

We see that in volume the P40 Pro is in sixth place compared to other rivals with a rough diagonal, in fifth place if we talk about weight and thirdly when looking at the battery capacity. This is quite mathematical: at higher volume, greater capacity for components and usually more weight, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the LG V60 ThinQ manage to fit a 5,000 mAh by pulling a larger screen. The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 continues to win on battery, but yes, it is thicker (but not heavier).

What was said, in the end the feeling is similar to that of holding a P30 Pro, especially because of the width. The buttons are well placed, as well as the fingerprint reading area on the screen, and the materials are of quality and they seem to be resistant.

Screen: a good decision with 90 hertz along with other more questionable

The high-end Huawei, in its line for the most demanding users, seems to have focused on looking for a certain aesthetic on the screen, prioritizing that all its lines have the most complete panels. The P in this always go after the Mate, and despite the fact that this year we have one more Huawei P (and with a “plus” added to the Pro) it does not go beyond FullHD + neither in the P40.

The Mate for their part have not gone for the better either. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro reached the QHD, but in the Huawei Mate 30 Pro last year we saw that it was lowered to FullHD + (with a little more resolution than the FullHD + of the Huawei P, but still having less), so it seems this is indeed not a priority for the brand.

It seems that competing in resolution is not one of the brand's priorities in terms of its screens

What we see in the Huawei P40 Pro is a 6.58-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,640 pixels and, yes, 90 hertz refresh rate maximum. As we already mentioned in the first impressions, the curvature is greater than in the previous mobiles of the brand and on its sides it falls towards that outstanding metallic edge.

Another notable change is that the Huawei P succumb to hole in screen for front cameras and they say goodbye to notchs in its various forms. But let's talk about all this in parts.

Up the Huawei P30 Pro, down the Huawei P40 Pro.

As we always say, FullHD + resolution is not a bad thing by any means: it usually gives a pixel density that translates into an average definition that is more than acceptable (always better the smaller the diagonal of the screen). In this case, the sharpness of the screen is correct: the elements are defined, either text or images with good resolution, and let's say that in this exam you pass with a good grade, without boasting.

But it is somewhat striking that there is no tendency to increase the resolution, or at least to maintain it as we see in most of the high-end Samsung (perhaps one of the most direct rivals), part of that of Sony already accommodated in 4K, the jump last year of some of the OnePlus or LG at least until last year (because the LG V60 ThinQ 5G is also in FullHD +). The FullHD + in a high range (also above 1,000 euros) it is somewhat conformist and not very differential, especially now that we are seeing an outstanding effort to raise the screen frequency and the 90 Hz begin to stand out less (as I claim) in a way.

Leaving the decision aside, we maintain our opinion on the first impressions in terms of contrast, brightness and definition: it gives a good experience (but it does not give the best one, the one that captivates after a few days with it). 90 Hz they are noticeable by that touch in the scrolls and especially in the inevitable transition between one desktop page to another (cannot be changed or disabled), unfortunately it is not very easy to check this in games because there are few that support frequency rates of 90 hertz or more in the App Gallery .

The brand itself advises 'PUBG' and 'Mobile Legends' to try not this rate, but the touch rate, but neither are found in their store. And as far as we can assess, the touch refresh rate is satisfactory and more than enough (with about 68 milliseconds of average reflection time), and the truth is that the 'PUBG' at 90 Hz is very fluid and in general all games are interfaces.

Automatic brightness adjustment works very well. He maximum brightness (which is about 450 nits) is more than enough when the sun is directly or there is more light, although the minimum brightness can be somewhat high if we are in very low light conditions (it can be compensated with the reading mode).

The screen comes with the factory vivid color mode, which gives too high a degree of saturationIt can be fixed to a certain extent by activating the normal mode. It is quite well calibrated, a bit warm but this can be adjusted to the menu thanks to the section "Temperature and color mode", as we have seen on previous occasions in EMUI.

In these screen settings We also see the possibility of choosing resolution and refresh rate, both automatically and manually. We can also “hide” the island from the front cameras just as we could previously do with the notch, this time perhaps more incisively given what it occupies. The status bar is simply tinted black, although a curve is tighter than the one left in the lower frame (it is not symmetrical).

There is a kind of ambient screen (very basic) and we can activate the wake up panel by tapping and / or lifting the terminal, both working very well. From this settings menu we can also activate the dark mode, which tints all the interfaces black, including compatible apps (such as Huawei Music, some third-party ones such as Twitter are not compatible).

On the left light mode, on the right dark mode.

Is the greater curvature noticeable in the interaction? I confess my fear in the face of accidental touches because there were in the P30 Pro with a flatter screen (referring to when the panel does not recognize the tap intentional because we are inadvertently touching the edge of the screen while holding it). There are some on some occasions, but occasionally and it is probably something that will go down as soon as the user gets used to grabbing it, considering that perhaps the redesign of the new frame has to do with this (there is now more surface to support the thumb) .

Nor is it something that is clearly flattering. Aesthetically it is perhaps less attractive than on other occasions or even in competition, especially in the corners, but what happens is that the natural shadow cast on the glass is more noticeable at the lateral ends, where the bar of the scroll (on both sides). The more curve, the more shade, and although it is discreet, it is seen especially on white backgrounds.

There is no lack of tactile sensitivity in that area either, although it is not uncommon to fail when trying to give tap in the elements that remain in the waterfall, as usually happens with the outermost keys of the keyboard, or when trying to slide between the options of the camera app, so that sometimes doing the back gesture instead of the slide what we wanted.

The keys at the ends will be the ones with the highest error rate in terms of not hitting the "tap".

The hole in the screen according to the P40 era

We must also dedicate a few words to the insertion of the front cameras on the screen. The islet is big Compared to previous and similarly styled proposals like the S10 + 's dual camera, the content of the status bar is more "lost" within a space that is too aesthetically wide for it.

What specifically happens is that the bottom edge of the island marks in turn that of the taskbar, so it is about 8 millimeters. To get an idea, it is almost double that of the S20 Ultra (4.58 millimeters), although in that case there was only one camera and the sensor may be smaller.

In this way, not a discreet insert, but quite the opposite (especially if you decide to "hide it", since there is a very thick frame). The text is small, it is about 1.72 millimeters high and as we say it gives the feeling that it is lost at the top of the bar and that the user interface does not extend as much as it could with another solution.

However, software generally fits well talking about both own and third-party apps. We show you how some apps remain in full screen and horizontal grip, which normally invade these islets. In our experience we have not found that the cameras have interfered preventing us from being able to press something.

So are the 'PUBG' (above) and the 'Fortnite' on the Huawei P40 Pro.

So are the 'Dino T-Rex' (above) and the 'Asphalt 9' on the Huawei P40 Pro.

Helps to take more advantage of the interface that exists navigation gestures that EMUI has been implementing for years. There are no options to vary any of the gestures or configure them in any other way, being the "back" as we have mentioned a slide from any of the edges. In any case, by not placing any bar or physical element in the interface they allow it to take advantage of all the available screen of frames inside.

In summary, it's a good screen, competent and complying with minimums. But once again we question the resource of curvature and, since they have taken the step of increasing the refresh rate, it seems a pity that it is not at least a QHD. The integration of the front cameras could be perhaps more discreet, although we are talking about quite large sensors in appearance.

Performance: the formula to give more life to the Kirin works very well

This is one of the parts that least evolves in a traditional way in the Huawei P since it is the Mate that releases the processor. The Huawei P40 Pro comes with the Kirin 990 to extend the life of this high-end processor presented in September last year, built in 7 nanometers and incorporating the modem that supports 5G both NA and NSA.

As for the memories, the Huawei P40 Pro comes with 256 GB of storage memory (expandable with NM card) and 8 GB of RAM. Normally this is usually worth to have a base performance to spare, but it is true that we are seeing 12 GB of RAM mobiles in the competition and that in this case not even the Pro + has them.

Are they missing, then? The truth is, no. The smartphone works well and there is no sign that the hardware may be short, neither for games nor for other demanding tasks. we can not see lag or that it costs you to open applications of high graphic demand.

As for heat dissipation, we will see that slightly increases in temperature by the area around the rear camera module, but within the feeling that we usually notice when playing on any mobile phone made of conductive materials. Only once did we perceive a more noticeable increase, but it was punctual and is usually within the usual range even after long games.

On the left the temperature at rest, on the right after playing for a while.

As for the benchmarks, we cannot offer all the usual ones since they are not in the App Gallery and all the available APKs have not worked. AnTuTu (still out of the Play Store) and at least that one and PCMark have worked properly.

Huawei P40 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Nubia Z20 LG V50 ThinQ OPPO Reno 10x Zoom OnePlus 7 Pro Honor View30 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Processor Kirin 990 Exynos 990 Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Kirin 990 Apple A13 Bionic RAM 8 GB 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 12 GB 8 GB 4GB AnTuTu 465,493 522,873 361,365 315,066 361,293 376,968 463,513 409,070 3D Mark (Sling Shot) 4,074 8,184 – 6,492 7,161 7,388 – – PCMark Work 9,476 10,426 8,948 9,364 8,649 9,991 8,712 –

Software: Huawei Mobile Services in embryonic state look good, but they are not enough

This section perhaps has a little more interest than in other mobiles because, although the operating system that moves the terminal is Android, due to the current situation of blockade by the United States, it does not incorporate Google services. It is because of that EMUI 10.1 It takes the reins a bit more than a customization layer usually does, so the core of its services is the HMS itself.

So we will not see Google Play, the pre-installed Google apps or anything related to the Mountain View software, so the App Gallery is the main source of applications for the user of an Honor or Huawei mobile (which we will talk about below) ). When starting the system for the first time we will see that in relation to this we are offered pre-installing an assortment of third-party apps.

Suggestions of apps to install automatically when starting the Huawei P40 Pro for the first time.

In case of unchecking everything, the Huawei P40 Pro starts with the basic utilities that we always find (mail, tools, notepad, etc.) in addition to its own services such as Huawei Music and Huawei Video. We also see that there is a third-party app, in this case a few hand in hand with Microsoft, which continues to collaborate with the Chinese manufacturer.

This is how the desktop of the Huawei P40 Pro comes when you start it for the first time.

Some of the (less essential) Huawei apps may be removed, just like Microsoft's. Of course, as in other layers of customization such as Samsung's One UI, they may appear later even though we have uninstalled them or we haven't even installed them yet.

We can even delete the serial app, others like Huawei Video no.

There are apps that appear automatically even after days of the preload and the first load. In this case, among them, that of Aliexpress.

But are there any known apps in the App Gallery There are them, but it does not have much less a selection comparable to that of the Google store in reference to known applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Spotify or Instagram. In fact, not even Microsoft's have just been there (Outlook, for example)

We see for example that TikTok makes its stellar appearance, and that Telegram (probably not as popular but with a certain presence) is also among the most recent additions. Popular games such as 'Fortnite' or 'Asphalt 9' are also found in the App Gallery, as well as Twitter and the radio apps from at least some common Spanish stations.

We can see that on some occasion they appear to us app suggestions that we can find in the App Gallery. The selection seems random, although it may depend on what permissions we have given and what use and searches we make.

Talking about the appearance and possibilities of the home screen, the system is organized from the factory in a single desktop, but we can activate the distribution of apps on the home screen and drawer. Of course, if we do the reverse and go from drawer to desktop, we may have empty folders that we will have to delete (it is not a drama, but it seems something to correct).

Whatever this choice is, as we often see in almost every layer of customization in EMUI there is also a accessory tab sliding to the right on the desktop as a shortcut, in which we can customize the content to some extent. If there are third-party apps compatible with this, a button may appear for us to add it.

All these possibilities of customization and functions are found in the system settings. They are very clear and intuitive, in addition to that if we do not find a certain function or section we can search for it, such as the handling by air gestures that are relatively hidden (now we will talk about them).

At EMUI we do not have a split screen, but floating window, whereby one app can be on top of the other while both are active. It is activated from multitasking and the system tells us if the certain app that we want floating is compatible or not with the function.

Other relatively standardized functions in today's software layers are maintenance and digital balancing. They will allow us to better manage the resource consumption of running apps, especially those that are in the background, as well as being able to organize our mobile use with restrictions that help us disconnect.

One of the novelties that they commented fleetingly was the handling by air gestures, apparently very LG G8s ThinQ. It's about gestures to make scroll vertical and horizontal and for screen capture, and although in practice it has not been too natural in the interaction it works quite well.

Mentions Huawei Music and Huawei Video, which we have been testing. The music streaming service is quite complete and we have practically not noticed differences in the catalog of others like Spotify (the songs of the last week or some albums, according to artist), with the addition of being able to choose the quality of the streaming and the settings sound (connecting with those of the system, which we will discuss in the corresponding section).

The offer of Huawei Video it is much smaller in comparison. It will fit us more if we are from Filmin because this platform is included, but for now the repertoire is less than that of other services, although they promise entries of titles like 'Joker' and there are relatively well-known series like 'Halt catch and fire'.

In general it is a very complete software at the level of personalization (although with a range of improvement) that is now being nourished (by force) more and more of its own services. Hay aspectos que podrían mejorar, como el poder eliminar la transición que hay al pasar de una página a otra del escritorio o más opciones dentro de la multitarea, pero en general poco que objetar (y los 90 hercios favorecen a nivel de fluidez).

Sí que es cierto que algunas apps de terceros no parecen estar del todo rematadas, como el caso de Twitter, 'Asphalt 9' o alguna otra con algún bug o que experimenta cierres repentinos. No ocurre en apps del sistema ni en muchas otras de terceros como Telegram, 'Fortnite' o Bing.

El cuello de botella sigue siendo que haya aún muchas apps que se echen en falta en la tienda propia, sean o no de Google, sobre todo ahora que estamos tirando tanto de videollamadas. En este sentido ellos van proveyendo de sus propias herramientas (como MeeTime para las videollamadas), pero el problema será extender su uso cuando más de apps de lo que hablamos es de costumbres, sobre todo en el mercado occidental donde apps como WeChat no son tan usadas.

Eso sí, en el navegador propio de EMUI encontramos un acceso directo a App Search. Se trata de una web que contiene un buscador de APK que nos dirige a un origen u otro para descargar la app que deseemos, siendo a veces la propia web oficial, App Gallery o alguno de los repositorios de APK como ApkCenter.

Es una web perteneciente a Aspiegel, una filial de Huawei en Irlanda que conocemos desde que Huawei cambió su política para sus servicios en la nube. Esta empresa además se nutre de información si usamos el navegador propio, algo que se nos advierte al abrir por primera vez el navegador de Huawei.

En el navegador de Huawei (tal cual viene configurado de fábrica) aparece App Search como acceso directo. Abriendo la web vemos ya algunas sugerencias, y abajo el aviso de exención de responsabilidad de Huawei y que pertenece a Aspiegel.

Esta advertencia nos aparece al abrir el navegador por primera vez.

De este modo, de manera indirecta un usuario puede descargar apps fuera de la App Gallery, aunque cabe matizar que cuando no se trata de la web oficial hay que ir con cuidado con las APK por mucho que se trate de este buscador. Es muy parecido a lo que vimos en esa Huawei App Search alemana, pero de momento la compañía no se hace responsable del contenido que muestre App Search (como también especifican).

Biometría

El Huawei P40 Pro dispone de lector de huellas en pantalla como hemos visto en los últimos topes de gama de la marca. Atrás quedó para ellos la era de los sensores físicos en el exterior del terminal y en este caso hay un área de reconocimiento de la huella dactilar en el panel, más grande y rápida que lo previo según Huawei.

Lo cierto es que nunca nos había parecido reducida y el área de lectura está bien ubicada y da para que el dedo repose bien sobre ella sin problemas. La lectura suele ser bastante rápida, pudiendo añadir al menos cuatro huellas dactilares e iluminándose el área de lectura si tocamos la pantalla.

Yes, en ocasiones parece que no se active del todo dado que no reacciona a la huella. Es decir, aunque se ilumine el área no emite ningún tipo de reconocimiento. No es que indique fallo de lectura, simplemente no reacciona.

Sí que puede fallar en puntuales ocasiones, normalmente si ponemos demasiado poca superficie de la huella sobre el lector o si tenemos el dedo humedecido. Por ello, parece que esa no reacción sea más bien algo relacionado con el software.

For his part, el reconocimiento facial se ve beneficiado por la lectura de profundidad que realiza el sensor de IR (la cámara frontal secundaria, por así decirlo). Hay algunos ajustes para que el desbloqueo se adapte a nuestros gustos y pueda ser más o menos seguro, además de que podemos agregar una apariencia alternativa (gafas, otro peinado, etc.).

Esto puede incluso no ser necesario si nuestras posibilidades son llevar gafas de vista o no, porque aunque registremos el rostro sin ellas nos lo reconocerá igualmente al llevarlas. De hecho, es una identificación muy rápida que suele "ganar" al lector de huellas.

Parece más eficiente que anteriormente, pero no llega al punto de desbloquear en oscuridad absoluta. Eso sí, no suele fallar y funciona muy bien incluso en baja luz.

Cámaras: manteniendo el nivel sin el golpetazo a la mesa que esperábamos

Ésta quizás era una de las funciones que con más expectativas o ganas se esperaban de cara al anuncio de este nuevo terminal, en este caso de la mano de dos hermanos que se diferencian sobre todo en tema de cámaras. Hablando del P40 Pro, el esquema fotográfico en la parte trasera queda del siguiente modo:

Cámara principal con un sensor RYYB de 50 megapíxeles de 1/1,28 pulgadas con una lente de apertura f/1.9, con estabilización óptica de imagen (OIS)

Gran angular con sensor de 40 megapíxeles de 1/1,54 pulgadas con lente de apertura f/1.8.

Teleobjetivo con sensor RYYB de 12 megapíxeles apertura f/2.4 y OIS.

Sensor ToF de profundidad.

For his part, la parte frontal nos mira con dos ojos. La cámara subjetiva principal integra un sensor tampoco nada despreciable de 32 megapíxeles, que se acompaña de un sensor de infrarrojos que se encarga de hacer un análisis de profundidad tanto para la fotografía como para el reconocimiento facial que hemos comentado antes.

Como vemos, las apuestas por el zoom óptico de récord y los píxeles amarillos en sus sensores (en más de ellos) se mantienen, prometiendo así mayor porcentaje de luz capturada, menos ruido y mayor rango dinámico. ISO máxima de vértigo también con ese valor máximo de 409.600 y estreno de nueva tecnología de enfoque automático con el Octa PD, aunque lo que nos resulta más interesante es ver si esa inteligencia artificial cuyo motor y trabajo dicen haber mejorado se nota en el procesamiento.

Otra novedad es el XD Fusion Engine, un motor de procesado que trabaja de manera similar a Deep Fusion de Apple al tomar como punto de partida una colección de fotografías en formato RAW tomadas con dos de las cámaras, reduciendo exposición para reducir el ruido. Un algoritmo analiza cada una de estas toma y reconstruye a partir de ellas una nueva imagen.

Tanto traseras como frontal pueden grabar hasta en 4K (a 30 o 60 frames por segundo), y algo que se incorpora es el Audio Zoom, de modo que en cierto modo también se hace zoom al sonido (pero esto sólo se activa a partir de 10x aumentos. Pero antes de ver cómo resultan todas estas características, nos damos un paseo por la app como solemos hacer.

App de cámara

La app de cámara de EMUI es una vieja conocida para bien y para no tan bien. La navegación es sencilla, por pestañas no editables, de modo que encontramos los modos que Huawei considera principales: foto, retrato, noche, vídeo, profesional, apertura y "más".

El modo retrato y modo apertura siguen tan parecidos como estancos en cuanto a opciones, pero el modo noche nos deja bajar la velocidad de obturación hasta 32 segundos. El modo Pro es la manera de disparar a 50 megapíxeles y/o que se exporte el archivo RAW, y en el modo automático encontramos la función de Golden Snap, que es una Live Photo vitaminada (de lo que hablaremos en el análisis).

En el modo automático figura también lo que ya es algo tradicional en la app de cámara de los Huawei (tanto como cuestionable nos sigue pareciendo a nosotros): el botón AI. Lo que no encontramos es un acceso rápido al HDR, siguiendo relegado a la pestaña "más" con el modo monocromo, las cámaras lenta y rápida, y otros modos a priori más secundarios.

En los ajustes ya no vemos la posibilidad de predeterminar la resolución como ocurría antes (como hemos dicho, es algo que ahora podemos ajustar en el modo Profesional), pero sí hemos de ir ahí para elegir la del vídeo y otros aspectos como el nivel o el temporizador (que suele estar fuera). Ajustes bastante justos para todo lo que implica la app, pero la sencillez debería ayudar a manejarlos bien en general.

He cambio de lentes ocurrirá de manera gradual o de golpe según demos al botón de los aumentos indicados o tiremos del deslizador. Es la aproximación habitual para gestionar este aspecto en la fotografía, pero en este caso a veces se solapa con otros elementos como el control de exposición y quizás se pueda mejorar este aspecto para que no haya acciones no deseadas.

Rear cameras

La versatilidad y los aumentos por bandera. Huawei vuelve a poner (casi) toda la carne en el lucir zoom y aunque éste no es su P40 más potente en esto (por el teleobjetivo del Pro+) logra mantener el listón que dejó el P30 Pro. Y de tal palo tal astilla, nos gusta mucho el zoom de este P40 Pro, aunque a continuación iremos con los detalles.

En general las cámaras traseras del P40 Pro nos ofrecen una fotografía realista, con una colorimetría muy fiel y sin exageraciones a nivel de saturación o balance de blancos. El detalle, si no es una situación complicada, va a ser el correcto.

Foto en automático.

Con luz abundante puede que encontremos una ligera sobreexposición, para nada preocupante y solucionable con una ligera edición o compensando exposición en el disparo. He HDR en general no es muy agresivo y en muchas ocasiones será prescindible dado que en automático el rango dinámico ya es elevado. Notaremos poco cambio salvo en interiores poco iluminados, cuando no es recomendable este modo al dar fotografías demasiado contrastadas y normalmente subexpuestas y faltas de detalle (además de lo incómodo que sigue siendo buscarlo y activarlo).

Fotografía en HDR.

En automático tendremos fotos de unos 12,5 megapíxeles (4.096 x 3.072 píxeles), al tirar de pixel binning y "unir" píxeles virtualmente para que queden menos y más grandes. Pero podemos disparar a 50 megapíxeles (8.192 x 6.144 píxeles) yendo al modo Pro y activando dicha resolución, obteniendo así fotos más grandes.

Lo positivo de esto: quien quiera una foto más grande la va a tener. Lo malo: no tenemos el procesado automático de Huawei, que es muy acertado a la hora de eliminar ruido y compensar exposición y colores, y tirando en modo Pro sin ajustar nada veremos que el resultado normalmente es de menor calidad que el automático (aquí juega la habilidad de cada uno con los parámetros, que para eso existe el modo).

El modo Pro permite guardar los RAW, de modo que podemos editarlos en el ordenador. Es curioso ver el archivo original y cómo el mínimo procesado que tienen las fotos que tiramos en modo Pro ya denota correcciones en exposición, curvatura y perspectiva.

Y, sin más dilación, el zoom. La teoría nos dice que al pulsar el "5x" de la interfaz vamos a obtener fotografías con zoom óptico de cinco aumentos hechas con el teleobjetivo, la realidad es que no siempre es así como ya pasaba en el P30 Pro.

Os ponemos ejemplos del gran angular y los zoom (óptico e híbrido) del P40 Pro. Dos nocurnos y dos de día:

Parece que sólo haya cambios por las situaciones, con resultados siempre más favorecidos cuando hay luz más abundante, natural e indirecta. Pero en los dos primeros el disparo a 5x se ha hecho con el teleobjetivo mientras que en los dos últimos se ha hecho con el objetivo principal.

El disparo a 5x no siempre se realiza con el teleobjetivo: depende de la situación, pero no muestra un patrón claro

Es algo que ya ocurría en el P30 Pro y que parece relacionado con la iluminación de la escena, de modo que si es abundante y correcta se activa el teleobjetivo, pero no muestra un patrón demasiado claro en este sentido tampoco. Cuando no se salta al tele a 5x puede hacerlo a un poco más (5,2x, por ejemplo) o puede hacerlo a 7 u 8x, y no podremos forzarlo manualmente (algo que por ejemplo sí permiten los Xiaomi con distintas lentes en su modo Pro).

Esto condicionará el resultado y siempre será mejor cuando se activa el teleobjetivo. Lo podemos ver en este vídeo de muestra en el que se ve mucho más detalle cuando se salta al telefoto.

Así y todo, los zoom (óptico e híbrido) dan muy buen resultado en general, aguantando bien en el disparo nocturno y en días nublados. Buen desempeño del digital máximo (50x) de día, siendo bastante prescindible de noche.

Hablando del gran angular, se aprecia mejora con respecto al año pasado. Más detalle y menos deformación, con menor calidad que la lente estándar pero dentro de lo correcto.

Foto con el gran angular.

A la que se le dio menos bombo pero que sigue siendo muy buena es a la fotografía nocturna. En automático se defiende muy bien y casi no necesita la asistencia del modo noche si la luz es suficiente, de hecho es mejor reservar éste para cuando haya que compensar exposición.

Curiosa la aproximación de Huawei al bokeh tan de moda manteniendo los modos retrato y apertura por separado. El primero únicamente sirve para seres humanos, de modo que no se activará si intentamos fotografiar un objeto o un animal.

To the modo retrato (como veremos también en la cámara frontal) le hemos de aplicar un efecto de desenfoque para que el mismo se produzca. Es decir: si disparamos en modo retrato sin elegir uno de los efectos, no habrá bokeh por software, con lo cual obtenemos una foto en automático básico (quizás tendría más sentido que ya hubiese un desenfoque mínimo automático al pasar a este modo, de lo contrario no tiene mucho sentido).

Poca diferencia entre uno y otro si dejamos el de apertura en automático (f/4.0). El recorte es muy bueno en general y el desenfoque es más progresivo que en anteriores ocasiones.

Modo apertura.

Cierto es que en el modo apertura podemos elegir este mismo parámetro y así aumentar o disminuir el desenfoque artificial según qué apertura se simule, pero quizás podrían fusionarse ambos modos para que fuese más intuitivo y sencillo para el usuario, de modo que quedase un único modo de apertura con la posibilidad de cambiar el patrón de desenfoque como en el modo retrato. De esta manera, quedaría una sola pestaña, con los mismos comandos y la misma posibilidad de que fuese o no automático, valiendo para personas, animales u objetos (nosotros te lo dejamos ahí, Huawei).

La intervención "visual" de la inteligencia artificial nos deja dos experiencias bien distintas según de qué función hablemos. La función Golden Snap permite editar a posteriori personas del fondo (esto no lo hemos podido probar debido a la situación de cuarentena) y reflejos al hacer una foto a través del cristal, además de otras ediciones especiales y de tener muchas fotografías entre las que elegir.

Como veíamos antes, en la app de Huawei encontramos el acceso directo a AI. No hemos notado que aporte una gran diferencia en ninguna de las situaciones que hemos probado, lo cual es buena noticia al no suponer "porque sí" una inyección de sobresaturación, pero también nos deja la duda de si este acceso directo es prescindible (la AI interviene siempre, ya sea para ajustar colores como en la estabilización, etc.) y si quizás vendría mejor poner otro botón (como podría ser el HDR).

Frontal camera

Aunque estrictamente vemos dos lentes en la parte frontal, los resultados se aúnan cuando la secundaria interviene para dar información sobre la profundidad y ayudar en el detalle de los rostros y el retrato, según nos explicó la marca. El resultado nos recuerda bastante al año pasado para bien, con** autofotos muy conseguidas** especialmente con iluminación abundante indirecta y en exteriores.

Destaca el detalle que logra sacar y la colorimetría. Veremos que en contraluces tendrá más dificultad, pero aún así se mantiene el detalle y aunque tendremos fotos más contrastadas o sobreexpuestas (si la luz es demasiado intensa y directa) seguirán siendo correctas.

Fotografía en automático.

Rinde bien en interiores e incluso de noche, donde además tiene la teórica ayuda del modo noche (aunque no hemos visto que tenga mucho efecto en este caso). He modo retrato tiene también buen resultado, sin pérdida de detalle en el primer plano y con un desenfoque que pese a ser plano se aplica en un grado aceptable en su efecto "círculos".

Modo retrato.

Matizamos esto porque, igualmente que para las traseras, tendremos que activar uno de los efectos para que el modo retrato lo sea. Si no, el disparo será en automático, sin desenfoque artificial ni efecto alguno.

Sin añadir un efecto, el retrato no es "retrato".

Video

Curiosamente, al iniciar el modo vídeo siempre parte del gran angular, como si buscasen favorecer el uso de este objetivo. No es nada determinante y podemos seguir cambiando de lente una vez iniciada la grabación, aunque los accesos directos a 1x, 5x y 10x desaparecen cuando pulsamos “rec” y hemos de hacer los saltos de manera progresiva.

El 4K se extiende a todas las cámaras, pudiendo tener esta resolución tanto en la lente estándar como en el tele y el gran angular (y como veremos también en la frontal). A esta resolución las tomas son más definidas que a 1080p, aunque lo que se nota mucho es el salto de calidad del estándar al gran angular y, sobre todo, al teleobjetivo, que como decíamos en fotografía saltará según considere el propio equipo.

Cuando grabamos con el gran angular la calidad es bastante más baja, aunque de día da tomas aceptables. De noche quedan vídeos muy poco estables, con mucho ruido y poco detalle con esta lente.

Normalmente son tomas bastante estables, con buen trabajo combinado de la estabilización óptica y electrónica según el caso. Es de noche cuando se echa más en falta esta función, con tomas menos estables con el gran angular.

De noche la calidad baja bastante y aparece el ruido, con abundancia si hablamos de usar el zoom o del gran angular. Está algo por debajo de lo esperado a tenor de lo visto en cámaras.

With the sonido hay dos noticias, una buena y una no tanto. El Audio Zoom funciona muy bien, de modo que a medida que hacemos zoom el micrófono “se acerca” también en cierto modo aumentando la captura de audio en la dirección en la que se enfoca. La no tan buena es que según cómo sujetemos el móvil quizás tapemos el micro, aunque no suele pasar.

The cámara lenta sigue siendo resultona, aunque como suele ocurrir necesita luz abundante para dar un buen resultado. Seguramente nos será más cómodo desactivar la detección automática de movimiento para que el pequeño clip (no puede durar más) se produzca cuando nosotros queramos.

Con la cámara frontal obtendremos tomas fluidas aún sin estabilización óptica. Buen resultado con luz abundante, aunque con pérdida de nitidez notable si se trata de un día nublado o una situación más complicada como de noche, donde la calidad desciende mucho.

Como vemos, siempre será mejor que grabemos en 4K, de modo que se nota un grado más de detalle que a 1080p. Del que esperábamos más era del gran angular (al destacar tanto esa cámara "cinema"), aunque de día no está nada mal el resultado sobre todo en 4K.

Autonomía: sin alardes pero controlando bien los 90 hercios

Con apenas cambios en las dimensiones era de esperar que tampoco viésemos una batería más grande en este móvil, que integra una pila de 4.200 mAh, la misma capacidad que la del P30 Pro.

El reto esta vez es mayor con una pantalla que soporta una tasa de refresco más elevada, y nunca es lo mismo tampoco a nivel de procesador, conectividad y sistema. Así que veamos cómo rinde esta batería en su nuevo frasco.

Como estamos haciendo con los móviles que permiten establecer manualmente una u otra tasa de refresco, hemos alternado cargas completas a 6o y a 90 Hz, así como con tema oscuro y tema claro. La media global nos queda en 1 día y unas 7 horas de autonomía por carga, con unas 5 horas de pantalla (que la verdad no son muchas).

En el día a día el uso puede variar y no se aprecia una notable diferencia entre haber estado con una u otra tasa, normalmente alcanzando al menos las 24 horas con los 90 Hz. Con el test de PC Mark la diferencia es poca, aunque el resultado no es muy coherente dado que nos da un resultado más bajo para los 60 Hz (13 horas y 22 minutos a 60 Hz, 14 horas y 28 minutos a 90 Hz).

Al final nos da una autonomía aceptable, algo justa y por debajo que algunos rivales sobre todo en horas de pantalla pero sin que suponga una penalización en la experiencia. Sobre todo porque la carga rápida sigue siéndolo, logrando una carga completa en una hora.

Audio: la pantalla sigue sonando en los Huawei P

La parte del audio tuvo poco protagonismo en la presentación, quizás por haber sido más conservadores a este respecto. No hay jack de 3,5 milímetros, de modo que el USB tipo C es el único puerto físico para conectar auriculares, entregando unos in-ear junto al móvil.

El sistema de sonido se mantiene pues con respecto al P30 Pro: el auricular es la propia pantalla y hay un altavoz principal en la parte inferior, pero no es un sonido estéreo propiamente dicho en la práctica. De hecho, este sistema no resulta ser el más óptimo en cuanto a la presión sonora y la imagen estereofónica que se percibe como vimos en nuestra última comparativa de audio de móviles, pero precisamente por precedentes tampoco cabe esperar una mala experiencia ni mucho menos ya que el que ganó en dicha lucha fue el Huawei Mate 30 Pro, así que veamos éste qué tal.

Hablando del altavoz, el sonido es de calidad, bien compensado, nítido y con buen rango dinámico. Nos da la impresión de que con un estéreo propiamente dicho podría ser envolvente y mejorar la experiencia, pero en todo caso este altavoz y los demás componentes implicados rinden bien.

El máximo volumen que hemos registrado es de 108 decibelios en la salida del altavoz, lo cual queda en unos 76 dB ambientales. Eso sí, la calidad a ese punto es menor y la experiencia mejora bastante si lo mantenemos hacia el 75%.

Connect auriculares llevará más allá la experiencia auditiva incluso con los que se entregan en el pack, que son bastante básicos. Esto es gracias a los ajustes de sonido, especialmente al audio 3D de Huawei Histen.

Si vamos a este apartado dentro de los ajustes de audio vemos cuatro opciones:

Automático : lo hace el sistema automáticamente.

: lo hace el sistema automáticamente. Audio 3D : ofrece un sonido envolvente simulando dirección y profundidad. Hay a su vez cuatro alternativas, de las cuales la más convincente es la que llaman “magnífico”, más envolvente y menos direccional.

: ofrece un sonido envolvente simulando dirección y profundidad. Hay a su vez cuatro alternativas, de las cuales la más convincente es la que llaman “magnífico”, más envolvente y menos direccional. Natural : se disminuye el matiz creando un sonido similar al que dan las grabaciones en acústico. Es la opción con menos rango dinámico y nitidez hablando de reproducción de música, pero mucho más adecuada que el 3D para programas de radio o podcasts.

: se disminuye el matiz creando un sonido similar al que dan las grabaciones en acústico. Es la opción con menos rango dinámico y nitidez hablando de reproducción de música, pero mucho más adecuada que el 3D para programas de radio o podcasts. Standard: no añade ningún efecto para ahorrar consumo energético.

Veremos que también encontramos una función llamada Sound Booster. Se trata de una solución que en apariencia sirve para que escuchar el audio del terminal no bloquee sonidos propios o ambientales, de modo que el sonido emitido por el móvil pasa a un segundo plano bajo el recogido por el micrófono (en la parte inferior, junto al USB). Si es éste su cometido lo cumple muy bien, pero no le hemos encontrado demasiada utilidad.

Huawei P40 Pro, la opinión de Xataka

No sabemos qué números manejan en Huawei en cuestión de inversión en I+D, pero sus terminales parecen fruto de que lo que ha recibido más esfuerzo para mejorar ha sido el diseño y la fotografía. Desde los últimos años vemos que sus buques insignia destilan calidad de construcción, y aunque nos podrá gustar más una decisión estética que otra, son móviles robustos, prácticos y bien acabados.

Además, desde que se pusieron las pilas en mejorar los teleobjetivos y aumentar el tamaño del sensor, se han colocado al máximo nivel en la fotografía móvil siendo tratados como referentes de aspectos como la fotografía nocturna y el zoom. Ambos valores se conservan en este P40 Pro, en el que además vemos un procesado más realista.

Este año lo tiene más difícil para brillar en fotografía al haber sido una evolución quizás con menos salto que otros y con la gran sombra que proyecta sobre él su propio hermano, con un teleobjetivo más

Con esto, y pese a ser un móvil potente en rendimiento y correcto en autonomía, no nos deja de invadir la sensación de que una vez más ha sido una oportunidad perdida en términos de pantalla, ahora que en cuanto a tasa de refresco puede toserle a más de uno. Sobre todo cuando este año lo tiene más difícil para brillar en fotografía al haber sido una evolución quizás con menos salto que otros años y con la gran sombra de su propio hermano, con un teleobjetivo más.

El otro lastre que lleva es el del software hablando sobre todo del mercado fuera de China: el móvil es una prolongación de nuestro cuerpo, es hábito, es comunicación, y al menos conforme están las tendencias de uso en la actualidad lo lógico es que se espere no tener ciertas carencias de apps consideradas básicas o que obtenerlas no sea algo tan natural como buscar en App Gallery. Sobre todo pensando en usuarios que se manejen menos con términos como "APK".

Evidentemente el móvil es completamente usable y habrá quien no eche en falta ningún servicio anteponiendo aspectos como la cámara, pero queda la duda de qué ocurre cuando alguien es ajeno a qué pasa con el software y pueda encontrarse con una de las mejores cámaras en móviles y pocas o ninguna de sus apps habituales. Por su parte, vemos que el fabricante aparentemente está poniendo bastante empeño en que sus servicios proporcionen lo necesario.

Nuestra sensación es que lo volverá a poner difícil a sus rivales en fotografía, pero que a su vez se romperá el dicho y será más fácil ser profeta en su tierra

8.5 Design9.5 screen9.25 performance9.5 Camera9.25 software4,75 Autonomy8.75 In favor La versatilidad y resultado con las cámaras está a la altura de lo esperado: ha sido una evolución discreta, pero a lo seguro.

Otro móvil de alta gama de Huawei bien construido.

Los 90 hercios son un buen aliciente en la experiencia. Against El software sigue siendo un cuello de botella importante en la experiencia.

El diseño del frontal y la resolución tienen margen de mejora viendo lo que ha logrado la competencia.

Huawei P40 Pro – 8 GB – 250 GB

