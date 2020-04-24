         Huawei Nova 7 5G and Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G: two new premium proposals with Kirin 985 brain and up to six cameras in total

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Like the other manufacturers, Huawei continues to gradually expand its catalog with new models. A few weeks ago we met their new high-end proposals, the Huawei P40, and now it is the turn of the medium or medium-high range, which has just welcomed three new Nova series terminals, all with 5G connectivity.

These are the Huawei Nova 7 SE, Nova 7 and Nova 7 Pro, which, as already leaked a few days ago, come with a 4,000 mAh battery, perforated screen and multiple cameras on the back. We are going to stop at the two most advanced models, the Nova 7 and the Nova 7 Pro, which share the Kirin 985 processor house brand, which places them very close to the most premium line of the Chinese manufacturer.

Huawei Nova 7 and Nova 7 Pro data sheet

Huawei Nova 7 5G Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G screen 6.53-inch OLED (20: 9)

FullHD + (2,400 x 1,080)

Simple drilling 6.77-inch OLED (19.5: 9)

FullHD + (2,340 x 1,080)

Double drilling Processor Kirin 985 Kirin 985 Versions 8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB 8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB Frontal camera 32 megapixel f / 2.0 32 megapixel f / 2.2

8 megapixel f / 2.2 Rear camera 64 megapixel f / 1.8

Wide angle 8 megapixel f / 2.4

8 megapixel f / 2.4 telephoto lens, 3X optical zoom

2 megapixel f / 2.4 macro 64 megapixel f / 1.8

Wide angle 8 megapixel f / 2.4

8 megapixel f / 3.4 telephoto, 5X periscope zoom, OIS

2 megapixel f / 2.4 macro Operating system Android 10

EMUI 10.1 Android 10

EMUI 10.1 Drums 4,000 mAh

40W fast charge 4,000 mAh

40W fast charge Connectivity 5G SA / NSA, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, USB-C 5G SA / NSA, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, USB-C Others Fingerprint reader on the screen Fingerprint reader on the screen Dimensions and weight 160.4 x 74.33 x 7.96 mm

180 grams 160.36 x 73.74 x 7.98 mm

178 grams Price 8GB / 128GB: 399 euros to change

8GB / 256GB: 445 euros to change 8GB / 128GB: 485 euros to change

8GB / 256GB: 537 euros to change

Huawei Nova 7: with 40W fast charge

This interim model of the new Nova family includes a 6.53 inch OLED screen With FullHD + resolution, 20: 9 ratio, integrated fingerprint reader and a perforation for the front camera, which offers 32 megapixels and f / 2.0 aperture.

Its brain is the Kirin 985 processor from Huawei, a 7 nanometer chipset with 5G connectivity that comes accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and two internal storage options, 128 and 256 GB, in addition to Android 10 under EMUI 10.1. Yes, does not come pre-installed with Google mobile services (GMS), but, as usual in the latest models of the company, it carries the Huawei mobile services (HMS).

In a 7.96 mm thick and 180 g weight body, it hides an internal 4,000 mAh battery compatible with 40 W fast charge. As for the rear camera, it has a quad system consisting of a 64-megapixel f / 1.8 main sensor, an 8-megapixel f / 2.4 wide-angle, another 8-megapixel f / 2.4 sensor, and a fourth 2-megapixel f / 2.4 sensor.

Huawei Nova 7 Pro: six cameras in total

The top model in the family, the Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G, shares brain and memory with the Nova 7 5G, which means that also mounts the Kirin 985 accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and two options of 128 and 256 GB for internal storage. Obviously, it is compatible with 5G networks.

The screen grows a little, so we find a 6.57-inch OLED panel with a 19.5: 9 ratio and FullHD + resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels). In this case, the perforation is somewhat more elongated because it has to accommodate a double front camera with 32 megapixel f / 2.0 primary sensor and 8 megapixel f / 2.0 secondary sensor.

The rear camera features a 64-megapixel f / 1.8 main sensor, an 8-megapixel f / 2.4 wide-angle, an 8-megapixel f / 3.4 telephoto lens with 5x periscopic zoom and optical stabilization, and a fourth 2-megapixel f / 2.4 macro sensor. Like its brother, it has a 4,000 mAh battery with 40 W fast charge and Android 10 under EMUI 10.1 (without the GMS).

Versions and prices of the Huawei Nova 7 and Nova 7 Pro

Both models have been presented in China and, at the moment, it is unknown if they will reach other countries. There, both the Huawei Nova 7 and the Nova 7 Pro will be marketed in five colors and two different configurations: