         Huawei hopes to be able to offer Google applications in Huawei App Gallery

Since the US government included Huawei on the list of entities in May 2019, the company's new terminals have been launched without Google services, including Google Play. Instead they include HMS and Huawei App Gallery, your own store where many popular apps are missing, including all Google apps.

In a statement to CNBNC, Eric Xu, Huawei rotating president, has stated that they would like Google applications were available in Huawei App Gallery, in the same way as they are also in the Apple store.

Google apps in App Gallery?

The inclusion of Huawei in the list of entities has unleashed a domino effect, by prohibiting American companies from doing business with the Chinese conglomerate. That prevents Google from certifying new devices, and uncertified devices therefore remain no Google Services and apps.

Huawei is working against the clock to supplant Google's services for its own, Huawei Mobile Services, in addition to various initiatives to attract developers to its ecosystem, but the approach has a major problem in the West: many of the most popular Android apps are from Google, and the vast majority of them do not work without Google services.

Huawei has tried several strategies, including App Search, to facilitate the installation of applications that are not in its store, but all of them run into the same problem: Google apps still don't work unless the services are installed unofficially, something that Google considers risky.

Eric Xu's statements they are still a simple wish. At the end of the day, today Google does not have a single application in the App Gallery. However, they recently uploaded two of their apps to the Samsung store and Google has expressed its intention to want to collaborate with Huawei again.

Publishing Google applications to the App Gallery would be complicated, although not technically impossible. Own Eric Xu cites the App Store as an example, where Google applications are available on a different operating system and without Google services. Now, it remains to be seen if Google is interested in carrying out the necessary modifications, which seem quite extensive. Another important issue would be to assess whether it would be legally possible.

Track | CNBC