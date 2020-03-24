Share it:

Reverb G2 is the name given to new virtual reality glasses desasaplanded by HP in collaboration with Valve and Microsoft, which puts three of the most cutting-edge technology companies to join forces to develop what they have defined as "the new standard of virtual reality"

The device even has a page on Steam and unfortunately not much more. At the moment there are no details to grasp to know how much is true in the ambitious description of the project.

We do know that it is the new model of the Reverb, HP's high-end glasses desasaplanded for Microsoft's mixed reality that have been on the market for a while. The device is known for its high resolution of 2160×2160 for each eye. Thus, they are well above the 1440×1600 of Valve's Index, the most expensive glasses to play.

The participation of Microsoft and Valve in this new device suggests that they will be desasaplanded to take advantage of mixed reality and at the same time to take advantage of all the features of Steam VR and its catalog of games and applications.

Interest in virtual reality has rebounded considerably with the premiere of Half-Life: Alyx, which went on sale yesterday and has sold out some of the most popular headsets in the months leading up to launch. They are also having sasaplandificant difficulties in replacing stock due to the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the production of electronic devices.