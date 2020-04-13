Howl's wandering castle takes center stage in two viral illustrations

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The masterpieces of Hayao Miyazaki they are part of an immortal imagery, that of Studio Ghibli, a legendary icon of Japanese culture. Years after the film's debut, the director's films are still true masterpieces of world cinema, proving the extraordinary support of the fans.

Miyazaki's dark fabtasy fairy tale is one of the most appreciated feature films in the world in terms of Japanese animation, it is one of the director's films with the most success thanks to over 235 million dollars collected around the globe. Thanks to the proposal of the Ghibli films on Netflix, moreover, the studio's masterpieces have returned to fill the televisions all over the world with show and charm, in what is a real undertaking.

In fact, only Suzuki's intervention convinced Miyazaki to release their films on the American giant dedicated to streaming on-demand, in order to obtain the necessary liquidity to produce the director's new film. Anyway, recently, the artist Baoshan Karo dedicated two extraordinary illustrations to the protagonist of "Howl's Moving Castle", the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news.

The artistic representations were so appreciated that in just 24 hours the images got beyond 10,000 shares and 30,000 likes, making in fact the two viral illustrations on the net in the community dedicated to Ghibli masterpieces. And you, instead, what do you think of these two splendid images, do you like them? Let us know with a comment below.