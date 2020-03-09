Howl's wandering castle, Ponyo and other Ghibli movies coming to Netflix on April 1st

Share it:

Netflix's April will open with others seven classics by Studio Ghibli, according to what was reported a little while ago by the official profile of the US streaming giant. Therefore, starting from the first of the next month, the entire filmography of Hayao Miyazaki's studio will be available for viewing for subscribers around the world.

Below you can read the official list of all arrivals scheduled for April 2020, sorted by release date.

Pom Poko

The sighs of my heart

Howl's Moving Castle

Ponyo on the cliff

The hill of poppies

The wind rises

When Marnie was there

Of the seven films, Howl's Moving Castle stands out, considered by many to be the best film ever made by the animation studio. There are also Ponyo on the cliff, the fourth most profitable anime film in history ($ 201 million) and When Marnie was there, the last work released in 2014.

Studio Ghibli is currently working on How Do You Live ?, the adaptation of the light novel series by Yoshino Genzaburo. Director Toshio Suzuki said during a recent interview that the production of the film would be "15% complete"and that will surely not be released before 2021. Pending the new feature, you can still retrieve all the great classics on Netflix.

Studio Ghibli is currently working on How Do You Live ?, the adaptation of the light novel series by Yoshino Genzaburo. Director Toshio Suzuki said during a recent interview that the production of the film would be "15% complete"and that will surely not be released before 2021.