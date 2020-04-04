Howl's Moving Castle: Hayao Miyazaki's dark fantasy fairy tale

Share it:

In 2001, the extraordinary success of public and critics achieved by the Oscar winner The enchanted city had laid the foundations for the definitive affirmation of Studio Ghibli worldwide. A decidedly privileged position, which allowed the team to try different forms of experimentation. Among the latter is certainly the peculiar promotional campaign that preceded the return to theaters of a Hayao Miyazaki once again engaged in the role of director: Howl's Wandering Castle, now available on Netflix among the last 7 Ghibli films.

Silence in the room: a new communicative approach

In 2004, the studio's co-founder was preparing to present in cinemas around the world Howl's Moving Castle, a bewitching fairy tale with tones steampunk is dark fantasy, the result of a new, intense, productive effort that has lasted for over two and a half years. The feature film, the first time in Ghibli history, was presented among the films in competition at the Venice Film Festival in preview compared to its debut in Japanese territory. Welcomed by specialized critics, the film obtained the prestigious one Osella Award, circumstance that went to increase the curiosity of the public towards the new creature of Miyazaki.

A curiosity destined to remain unsatisfied, however: determined to avoid offering too many advances on the content of the film, the Ghibli staff almost completely closed numerous communication channels, with the same director who stopped making statements about Howl's Moving Castle. A peculiar bet, which however translated into a sensational victory: in just two days in theaters, the opera Ghibli marked the best opening ever in the history of Japanese cinematography!

Fairy tale premises

Freely inspired by the novel of the same name by the British writer Diana Wynne Jones, the feature moves its steps within the mysterious universe of Ingary, a magical continent with medieval fantasy hues where nothing is what it seems. In full continuity with the Miyazaki tradition, at the heart of the narrative we find a young female protagonist.

Deceased father and absent mother, Sophie she is the eldest daughter of a family who owns a hat boutique. Shy and introverted, the girl is prey to all the uncertainties typical of adolescence: convinced that she is neither particularly interesting nor good-looking, Sophie spends her existence within the walls of the tailoring laboratory, where she actually directs the whole family activity.

However, everything changes very quickly on a morning of apparent everyday life, in which the streets of the city are invaded by myriads of soldiers, ready to leave for a mysterious war. Directed by her sister, along the way the girl is harassed by two men of arms, who plunge into flatteries that are absolutely neither required nor appreciated.

To bring unexpected help is a young man of incredible charm, whose innocent appearance creates a stark contrast to the terrible magical power it has: in fact, just a few gestures just mentioned are enough to force the two soldiers to leave quickly. A few seconds and Sophie finds herself in flight with the mysterious boy, in the company of which he leaps over the roofs of the city, until he reaches a safe refuge. A quick greeting, and the blond hero has already vanished into thin air.

Uncertain and dreamy, Sophie finally reaches her sister, to whom she reports the improbable episode. The girl is immediately alarmed: that it was the dangerous sorcerer Howl? Moreover, it is said that it is customary to steal the hearts of young girls! The answer will come at dusk, when the hat shop makes its way there Landes witch: obsessed with Howl and constantly on his trail, the latter will cast a curse on the protagonist.

As a young teenager, Sophie thus turns into an elderly woman in her ninety years, who is forbidden to say what happened. Desperate for help, all she has to do is turn on Howl's trail. And here our story begins.

Constant change

The premises of the narrative are linked to the fairytale universe, between powerful spells, unexpected adventures and characters with a charismatic charm. However, Miyazaki's hand falls immediately on all this: in Howl's Moving Castle nothing is what it seems, the border between friend and enemy is blurred and constantly changing, in a dynamic balance that unhinges the narrative conventions of traditional fairy tales.

The first and main element of rupture is the protagonist, who will face her adventure in the role of an elderly lady, a heroine to say the least unusual for a great little fantasy epic. A metamorphosis that Sophie will unexpectedly accept willingly, finding in her new condition a liberation from the complexes and uncertainties of the age of youth.

With the face marked by wrinkles and the body sculpted by decades, the girl will acquire a growing self-confidence, until she completes a real maturation path also guided by the acceptance of one's emotions: It is certainly no coincidence that Sophie intermittently recovers her original appearance in situations where she expresses her feelings and points of view. An inner enrichment that will find its definitive fulfillment when the curse is broken and the protagonist will return to having the appearance of a girl, but at the same time will retain the silvery shade of her other self's hair.

The same fluidity characterizes almost each of the characters in the feature film. Howl has multiple identities, built to be able to live in the continent of freedom, far from the obligations imposed by short-sighted and greedy rulers. The adorable Calcifer it is not a mere Fire Demon, nor a good one Turnip head it is only a scarecrow animated by a strange magic. Moreover, uncertainty involves even the same Howl castle: a bizarre and limping scrap iron conglomerate with a soul steampunk able to move freely between the valleys and the regions of Ingary. A powerful enchantment also regulates the functioning of the front door, which, depending on the case, can lead to an imposing capital with martial architecture or to a charming seaside town.

There constant fluidity in shaping the uncertain boundaries between good and evil it is also well exemplified by the characters of the Witch of the Landes and Suliman. The first, introduced in the film as if it were to represent its darker side, will soon cease to pose a threat to Sophie, who will even end up taking care of it when she is deprived of all her power. Speculate the path of the powerful court magician Suliman. Ex mentor of Howl, the latter is endowed with an immeasurable power, which however does not hesitate to use to weave twisted and cruel patterns.

vagueness

Surreal, unspoken atmospheres and open ends are traditional elements of Ghibli and filmography Howl Castle it offers an exemplary embodiment. In fact, there are many aspects that Miyazaki decides to leave to free interpretation of the spectator. Of all, the war that animates the world in which Sophie and Howl gradually learns to know and love each other is immediately evident and arousing multiple reflections.

Painted with exceptional and violent efficacy, the armed conflict that animates the universe of the feature film is a circumstance that is never explored by the director. The viewer ends the viewing of the Howl's Moving Castle without finding out what is the exact reason that determines a persistent state of war in Ingary. The two factions seem to almost perpetrate a tradition of conflict that has now lost all meaning, which no one remembers for what reason it began and where it was hoped it could lead.

A narrative silence that outlines the snapshot of a humanity that fragments and divides without real motivations, in which war is considered as an immovable custom in the history of mankind.