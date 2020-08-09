Howard, the review of Ashman's life documentary on Disney +

Share it:

He had won two Oscars, one of which was posthumous, and had lined up the words that countless times we found ourselves singing, especially if among the Disney Classics we prefer there are those of the Disney Renaissance. Let's talk about Howard Ashman, the lyricist who, together with Alan Menken, was called by Jeffrey Katzenberg to give a new course to Walt Disney Pictures, which in the 1980s had seriously risked falling into an abyss.

The life of Ashman, who passed away prematurely due to AIDS, has gone quiet all these years, but has left a mark indelible in the heart of those who have been able to work with him and support him in a complex path, but well directed towards a specific will: to write and tell stories.

He thought about putting all the pieces together Don Hahn, producer of Beauty and the Beast, the Classic that was even nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture and that took the Ashman-Menken couple to the roof of Hollywood, more than it did with The little Mermaid a few years earlier. No one better than him could have told who Howard was.

The intuition to revive Disney

The difficulties that Disney experienced in the 1980s too often they pass on the sly, but looking at the number of Classics published before the Renaissance it is easy to understand how difficult the life of what is now one of the most important film production and distribution companies was.

The intuition that relies on Jeffrey Katzenberg, then founder of DreamWorks, was to go and collect the hit of Broadway musicals and bring it into your own films, starting with The Little Mermaid.

The film by John Musker and Ron Clements, which over the years they would later sign Aladdin, Treasure Planet, The Princess and the Frog is Oceania, was based on the important musical contribution provided by two authors who had started working together a few years ago, debuting with a musical entitled The little shop of horrors.

Let's talk about Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, respectively composer and lyricist. The first is talked about a lot, merits and successes are known, as well as all the Oscars won during his thriving and immense career, while the second, thanks to a path that lasted shortly and his untimely death in 1991, too often we don't talk enough.

Farewell to Ashman, thirty years later

Don Hahn puts together a documentary with a bittersweet flavor, always told with a very melancholy vein, going to focus strongly on that way of being of a person who since childhood has wanted to tell stories.

Through the people who have been closest to him, starting with his sister, we discover that side as a narrator who has always accompanied Ashman, an artist who, although he had Disney in his destiny, was not taken for granted would end up writing songs for cartoons.

His very satirical style and attention to everyday life had led him to approach the theater, to a completely different world, even to publishing, which for a period of his life was plan B.

Howard Ashman never resulted in the political manifesto, although he may have had both the skills and the themes, but his feelings were still well transposed into the music.

On the other hand, it is easy to imagine how, when Ashman found himself sick, all the energy of the moment was poured into his art, from the discomfort in relating with the world to that disease that was slowly stripping him of all his strength and energy.

Howard was homosexual and contracted AIDS, inevitably ending up in that circle of people who at the end of the Eighties was forced to hide their nature to escape possible demonization.

He left in 1991, as told by the trembling voice of Alan Menken, who was with him until the end and who tried to keep most of his colleague's songs alive in Aladdin.

He died in the same year as Freddie Mercury, who in the same way as Ashman placed before his own health the moral obligation of the artist before his audience.

A caress on Ashman's face

Gently, Hahn recounts that moment when the same Howard was forced to tell everyone about his illness: began with Menken, a few days after receiving the Oscar for The little Mermaid, then move on to Katzenberg, of which he was certainly more afraid, frightened by the possibility of lose your job at Disney.

A company that had always professed certain concepts and that could certainly not approach a homosexual with AIDS, a scapegoat in the face of an unknown and unknown disease.

Katzenberg, on the other hand, cared about the artist and the man, not the patient: allowed Ashman to continue working and then The little Mermaid it was up to The beauty and the Beast, the biggest success of the Katzenberg revolution, which managed to bring a Classic to the nomination for Best Picture.

Howard's pen is found in the Song of the crowd sung by Gaston, a moment when the whole village is turned against a danger that does not exist, but which must necessarily be annihilated, to eradicate evil from the world.

A strong parallelism to tell the way in which an AIDS patient in those years could feel and how he could be pointed out by the public.

Through a narrative that is always very passionate, Don Hahn takes us back to making this cathartic journey in the life of an immortal author, even if – as Menken himself points out – he cannot know.

His music will remain forever: from Aladdin, for which he wrote The Nights of the East is Prince Ali (The world is Mine is signed by Tim Rice, who replaced Ashman from 1991 onwards), up to The beauty and the Beast, who lived off his songs, and The little Mermaid, which will lead us to the discovery of that wonderful genre called "I want song" that Ashman himself had standardized.

A musical course that pushed the protagonist to tell his dreams and desires, often of escape and escape from a stringent and caged condition, through a song that exalted the music almost like a liberating scream.

If, on the other hand, some attempts had already been made before him Robin Hood, and with Part of Your World that Ashman indicates the stylistic features of this genre, enhancing the power and emotional charge, inevitably the daughter of that period he was living.

Hahn then goes to alternate archive photographs a voice-over of all the characters involved, without ever having actual footage of who is speaking and providing us with backstage elements that we would never have had the opportunity to admire: from the making of Aladdin, until The beauty and the Beast, passing through Ariel's first attempts at singing, ne The little Mermaid.