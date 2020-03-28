How would the characters of Berserk and Evangelion look like in the Disney style of 1930?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although Berserk's future remains an unknown, it is undeniable that Kentaro Miura's masterpiece manga has somehow influenced future generations of authors. The same fate that the animation industry suffered following the distribution of Neon Genesis Evangelion. But what would these titles look like in a "retro" style?

There is a dedicated community that reconstructs the most iconic scenes of Japanese animation with it Disney style typical of 1930. Among them, a fan, a certain Shinjito, tried to reconstruct the moment before the ending of Cowboy Bebop, the comparison between Spike and Vicious. Anyway, Shinjito is just one of the many fans who have proposed their own interpretation of the most iconic moments of the anime, such as the finale of Neon Genesis Evangelion or still there Gatsu's anger in Berserk.

Some of these extraordinary and original reinterpretations can be found in the tweet attached at the bottom of the news. After all, the typical feature of the Disney imagery of cartoons from the first half of the 90s still remains a fascinating, cryptic but at the same time satisfying style, also thanks to some of the most peculiar subjects of the entire Japanese animation cultural system.

And you, however, what do you think of these original illustrations, do you like them? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.