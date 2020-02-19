How would Naruto's Kakashi look female? The answer comes thanks to a cosplayer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the many franchises that have been able to bewitch the vast audience of the anime / manga industry, one of the most important is certainly that of Naruto, highly appreciated epic accomplished thanks to Masashi Kishimoto which has seen the arrival of manga, anime, films, video games and gadgets to no end.

When we talk about such long-lasting productions, we often have to deal with an endless cast, hundreds of faces that fans remember with a lot of affection. Among the many characters who went showing up during the adventures of our favorite ninja, one of those that has become more famous is certainly Kakashi Hatake, ninja from the Village of the Leaf who throughout the series impressed himself strongly in the hearts and minds of the public, with countless fan-art and cosplay dedicated to him.

This time, however, to get the spotlight we find the cosplayer chrollosbitch, who shared his latest work on Twitter, dedicated to Kakashi but seen this time in female form. As you can see from the image available at the bottom of the news, the work appears of great quality, with a careful reproduction of the clothing and of the various peculiarities that have always distinguished the ninja, a result of undoubted effect that has been able to earn the praise of many users .

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that over the past few days the synopsis of the new episode of Boruto Naruto Next Generations has been unveiled, the latest production – currently underway – dedicated to the Naruto franchise.