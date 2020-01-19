How would Naruto be if drawn following the style seen in JoJolion?

Share it:

The series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Jojo's Bizarre Adventures both fall into the Shonen genre, although they are profoundly different, both in terms of the themes they deal with and the characterization of the impressive number of characters. Aroused by the diversity of style between the works, a fan wanted to combine them in a beautiful design.

The user @oohnaninani shared on Reddit the drawing you find at the bottom of the page, dedicated to Naruto as a Hokage, but represented with the style seen in the long-running series concerning the history of the Joestar family.

Inspired by the latest Jojo series, JoJolion, of which a beautiful starter pack published by Star Comics is available, the @garliccrab fan has designed a face that immediately recalls that of the seventh Hokage of the Leaf Village, respecting, however, the marked shading, the rendering of the eyes and the materials of the clothes, typical of the Hirohiko Araki trait.

An interesting experiment, which somehow brought together two works daughters of different eras, which however marked the medium linked to comics and Japanese animation intensely, winning fans all over the world. Recall that chapter 42 of the Boruto manga will soon be released, while Araki himself has admitted that JoJolion is close to its conclusion.