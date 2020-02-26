How would Hunter x Hunter's Killua look like ONE PIECE and Demon Slayer?

Share it:

Lately it has been very fashionable to imagine the protagonists of famous works with the iconic trait of equally famous series, just as this illustration of Luffy in the role of Dragon Ball and Bleach shows. Anyway, at the center of the last graphic representation of this mold there is Killua di Hunter x Hunter.

Even though the manga is constantly on hiatus due to the continuous physiological problems of its creator, Yoshihiro Togashi, the work still continues to be talked about. The immense story imagined by the sensei, in fact, has fascinated millions of fans around the world, the same ones still waiting to discover the latest implications in store from the manga. But speaking of the serialization of Hunter x Hunter, have you looked at this valid theory about Togashi's alleged pauses?

Despite the constant pauses, fans are not slow in showing interesting themed illustrations in the dedicated communities, such as the latest drawing by Winter_7h in which the artist tried to imagine Killua with the trait of some of the most famous shonen works. The image in question, which you can retrieve at the bottom of the news, portrays the young Zoldick with the style of Demon Slayer, the attack of the Giants and even of The Seven Deadly Sins.

And you, instead, what do you think of this artistic representation, do you like it? Tell us your opinion about it, as well as the style you prefer to attribute to Killua, as always, in the space dedicated to comments.