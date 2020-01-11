How would Breath of the Wild be if transposed into anime? A fanmade video shows it to us

Share it:

That of The Legend of Zelda It is a franchise that in the video game industry represents a real milestone known all over the world and that from chapter to chapter has been able to conquer more and more media attention from critics and the public, a result that very few series can boast.

With such a reputation behind it, it should therefore come as no surprise that many have often shown a desire to see some animated series dedicated to IP, dreams and hopes that have never found favor with Nintendo, which has always been known to be somewhat reluctant to grant its IP to external teams, regardless of their skills, although some interesting The Legend of Zelda themed project has never been missing … along with some disaster.

Obviously, the arrival of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild has done nothing but fuel the fire of desire that burned strongly in the hearts of fans, who have never stopped ask more or less aloud for the arrival of a dedicated animated project that could further expand the fame of the work that came on Wii U and Switch.

As it was easy to imagine, however, even these hopes have never been answered in any Nintendo project, a lack that Seon Seungyeon and Lee Jumi wanted to remedy. The two fans of the creature of the house Nintendo have indeed made a short but spectacular anime-style fanmade video which in the eyes of many might even seem like the trailer of a real animated series taken from the title, a job that as easily imaginable has earned the praise of the entire community.